2026 Audi Q3 India Launch: The 2026 Audi Q3 has finally made its debut in India, and it will go on sale in October 2026 in the country. The Q3 will continue to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 in the Indian market, and it will be locally assembled. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and engine specs of the newly unveiled Audi Q3.

2026 Audi Q3 India: Design The 2026 Audi Q3 features a completely new front fascia. It gets a split LED headlight setup with dual LED projector-based headlamps placed below. It also gets a new, blacked-out hexagonal grille with an illuminated Audi Logo. On the sides, it gets a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels, and the rear section is also completely redesigned. The rear section now features a new set of taillights with split LED lights and a full-width connected light bar. It also gets a subtle roof spoiler and an integrated stop lamp. The chunky bash plate and overall contour remain the same as the second-generation.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Key Differences And Which One Gets Better Features More Power 2026 Audi Q3 India: Features The 2026 Audi Q3 comes with several changes in terms of the interior. To begin with, the 2026 Audi Q3 comes with a driver-focused cockpit, and it also features a new four-spoke superellipse steering wheel. It also gets wraparound screens inside the cabin. The screen size for the instrument cluster stands at 12.8 inches, whereas the fully digital driver’s display has a size of 11.9 inches. It also gets a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, a 15W wireless charger, an electric tailgate, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Additional features include a dual-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera setup, and more.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Features And Specs 2026 Audi Q3 India: Powertrain As anticipated, the 2026 Audi Q3 will be offered in India with the same 2-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine offered with the outgoing generation model. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DCT transmission and it can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 320 Nm, respectively.