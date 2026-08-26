MG Tomahawk: The MG Hector Tomahawk electric SUV has been launched in India with BaaS (Battery as a Service) prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The battery-fitted version of the electric SUV is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The MG Tomahawk has an MIDC range of 517 Km on a single charge, and it is the first electric SUV underpinned by the brand’s ADAPT platform.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants & Pricing The Hector Tomahawk EV will be offered in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, and it will be offered in a total of four variants. Only the top-spec Essence trim will be offered with a 5-seater configuration for now. You can check the variants and prices of the battery-fitted version of the Hector Tomahawk EV in the table below:

MG Hector Tomahawk: Variants & Ex-Showroom Prices Variant Prices Excite Rs 19.49 lakh Exclusive Rs 21.99 lakh Essence Rs 23.49 lakh Essence (5-seater) Rs 22.99 lakh Note: The above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom prices for the battery-fitted version and not for the BaaS version of the MG Tomahawk. MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Design The Hector Tomahawk EV features an upright stance at the front. It gets LED DRLs with an LED projector headlamp setup. Other notable design elements include:

Front: A black closed-off black applique with an illuminated brand logo

A blacked-out finish in the centre

Vertical air curtains below the headlamps Profile: A chrome strip that runs along the window line

Dual-tone ORVMs

Roof rails

Black body cladding

Traditional pull-type door handles

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Rear: Wraparound LED Taillights

Sculpted rear bumper

A subtle roof spoiler with integrated stop lamp

Rear Wiper Also Read: Honda ADV160 Launched At ₹1.70 Lakh: India’s First Flex-Fuel Scooter Gets TFT Display And More

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Interior & Features The Hector Tomahawk EV features a dual-tone theme with beige and black shades inside the cabin, and the premiumness is further accentuated by silver and chrome trims around AC vents, steering wheel, HVAC control panel, and centre console. Key features include:

Features: A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

8.8-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity

Wireless phone charger

Gesture controls for AC and music

Ventilated seats

256-colour ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10-speaker Infinity audio system

Electric tailgate

Connected car tech

Rear window sunshades Safety Features: 6 airbags standard

A 360-degree camera with transparent chassis & wheelview feature

Level 2 ADAS functionality Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 Launched At ₹2.22 Lakh: E-Clutch Variant Costs ₹40,000 More; Check Details

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Range & Specs The MG Tomahawk EV draws power from a 69.2 kWh battery pack. The Hector Tomahawk EV is a Front Wheel Drive vehicle, and the front-mounted electric motor can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 310 Nm, respectively. Key specifications include:

An MIDC-certified range of 517 Km on a single charge

0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds

Up to 90 kW of fast charging

Can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes

Also gets Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) functions