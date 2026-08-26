MG Tomahawk: The MG Hector Tomahawk electric SUV has been launched in India with BaaS (Battery as a Service) prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The battery-fitted version of the electric SUV is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The MG Tomahawk has an MIDC range of 517 Km on a single charge, and it is the first electric SUV underpinned by the brand’s ADAPT platform.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants & Pricing
The Hector Tomahawk EV will be offered in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, and it will be offered in a total of four variants. Only the top-spec Essence trim will be offered with a 5-seater configuration for now. You can check the variants and prices of the battery-fitted version of the Hector Tomahawk EV in the table below:
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MG Hector Tomahawk: Variants & Ex-Showroom Prices
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Variant
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Prices
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Excite
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Rs 19.49 lakh
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Exclusive
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Rs 21.99 lakh
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Essence
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Rs 23.49 lakh
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Essence (5-seater)
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Rs 22.99 lakh
Note: The above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom prices for the battery-fitted version and not for the BaaS version of the MG Tomahawk.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Design
The Hector Tomahawk EV features an upright stance at the front. It gets LED DRLs with an LED projector headlamp setup. Other notable design elements include:
Front:
- A black closed-off black applique with an illuminated brand logo
- A blacked-out finish in the centre
- Vertical air curtains below the headlamps
Profile:
- A chrome strip that runs along the window line
- Dual-tone ORVMs
- Roof rails
- Black body cladding
- Traditional pull-type door handles
- 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Rear:
- Wraparound LED Taillights
- Sculpted rear bumper
- A subtle roof spoiler with integrated stop lamp
- Rear Wiper
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Interior & Features
The Hector Tomahawk EV features a dual-tone theme with beige and black shades inside the cabin, and the premiumness is further accentuated by silver and chrome trims around AC vents, steering wheel, HVAC control panel, and centre console. Key features include:
Features:
- A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
- 8.8-inch digital driver’s display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity
- Wireless phone charger
- Gesture controls for AC and music
- Ventilated seats
- 256-colour ambient lighting
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- 10-speaker Infinity audio system
- Electric tailgate
- Connected car tech
- Rear window sunshades
Safety Features:
- 6 airbags standard
- A 360-degree camera with transparent chassis & wheelview feature
- Level 2 ADAS functionality
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Range & Specs
The MG Tomahawk EV draws power from a 69.2 kWh battery pack. The Hector Tomahawk EV is a Front Wheel Drive vehicle, and the front-mounted electric motor can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 310 Nm, respectively. Key specifications include:
- An MIDC-certified range of 517 Km on a single charge
- 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds
- Up to 90 kW of fast charging
- Can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes
- Also gets Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) functions