Yamaha R2 Bike: The Yamaha R2 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 2,30,500, ex-showroom. The R2 by Yamaha is packed with advanced electronics and features, including a quickshifter, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more. The R2 will be made available in a total of 3 variants: Standard, Quickshifter, and R2M.
Yamaha R2: Key Details
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Yamaha R2: Key Details
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Feature
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Specifications
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Engine
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204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valve
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Clutch
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Assist & Slipper Clutch
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Maximum Power
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26.13 Hp
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Maximum Torque
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19.1 Nm
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Seat Height
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810mm
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Instrument Cluster
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5-inch TFT
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Connected Features
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Y-Connect Smartphone connectivity with Turn-by-Turn Navigation
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Riding Modes
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Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom
Yamaha R2: Variants & Prices
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Yamaha R2 Variants & Ex-showroom Prices
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Variant
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Ex-showroom Prices
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Yamaha R2 Standard
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Rs 2,30,500
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Yamaha R2 Quickshifter
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Rs 2,39,500
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Yamaha R2M
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Rs 2,53,000
Yamaha R2: Hardware & Design
The Yamaha R2 looks very similar to the R15 in design and styling, and it will be offered in 4 colour options. The standard R2 will be offered in a Dark Bluish Gray shade, whereas the quickshiter variant is available in racing blue and matte white pearl shades. The top-spec R2M will be exclusively offered in a metallic gray shade. Other notable exterior details are as follows:
- New high-tensile steel diamond frame
- Four-piston front calliper with floating disc
- USD forks at the front
- LED lighting
- Aluminium-die cast swingarm
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Launched: Priced At ₹25.70 Lakh Onwards; Gets 1100 Km Full Tank Range
Yamaha R2: Features & Electronics
The Yamaha R2 comes equipped with a slew of advanced electronics that are usually associated with its bigger siblings. Key features include:
- Quickshifter (Up and Down)
- Mechanical & smart key
- Adjustable front suspension (Only R2M)
- Adjustable rear suspension (Only R2M)
- Clutch lever adjustment (Only R2M)
- Brake lever adjustment (Only R2M)
- 5-inch TFT instrument cluster
- Yamaha Y-Connect
- Turn-by-turn navigation
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched With BaaS At ₹13.99 Lakh: Gets 517 Km Range And More
Yamaha R2: Engine & Performance
The Yamaha R2 draws power from a 204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve engine, which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 26.13 hp and 19.1 Nm, respectively. The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch that aids riders in heavy traffic.