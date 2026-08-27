  • Source:JND

Yamaha R2 Bike:  The Yamaha R2 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 2,30,500, ex-showroom. The R2 by Yamaha is packed with advanced electronics and features, including a quickshifter, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more. The R2 will be made available in a total of 3 variants: Standard, Quickshifter, and R2M.

Yamaha R2: Key Details

Yamaha R2: Key Details

Feature

Specifications

Engine

204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valve

Clutch

Assist & Slipper Clutch

Maximum Power

26.13 Hp

Maximum Torque

19.1 Nm

Seat Height

810mm

Instrument Cluster

5-inch TFT

Connected Features

Y-Connect Smartphone connectivity with Turn-by-Turn Navigation

Riding Modes

Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom

Yamaha R2: Variants & Prices

Yamaha R2 Variants & Ex-showroom Prices

Variant

Ex-showroom Prices

Yamaha R2 Standard

Rs 2,30,500

Yamaha R2 Quickshifter

Rs 2,39,500

Yamaha R2M

Rs 2,53,000

Yamaha R2: Hardware & Design

The Yamaha R2 looks very similar to the R15 in design and styling, and it will be offered in 4 colour options. The standard R2 will be offered in a Dark Bluish Gray shade, whereas the quickshiter variant is available in racing blue and matte white pearl shades. The top-spec R2M will be exclusively offered in a metallic gray shade. Other notable exterior details are as follows:

  • New high-tensile steel diamond frame
  • Four-piston front calliper with floating disc
  • USD forks at the front
  • LED lighting
  • Aluminium-die cast swingarm

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Yamaha R2: Features & Electronics

The Yamaha R2 comes equipped with a slew of advanced electronics that are usually associated with its bigger siblings. Key features include:

  • Quickshifter (Up and Down)
  • Mechanical & smart key
  • Adjustable front suspension (Only R2M)
  • Adjustable rear suspension (Only R2M)
  • Clutch lever adjustment (Only R2M)
  • Brake lever adjustment (Only R2M)
  • 5-inch TFT instrument cluster
  • Yamaha Y-Connect
  • Turn-by-turn navigation

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Yamaha R2: Engine & Performance

The Yamaha R2 draws power from a 204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve engine, which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 26.13 hp and 19.1 Nm, respectively. The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch that aids riders in heavy traffic.


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