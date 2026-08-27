Yamaha R2 Bike: The Yamaha R2 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 2,30,500, ex-showroom. The R2 by Yamaha is packed with advanced electronics and features, including a quickshifter, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more. The R2 will be made available in a total of 3 variants: Standard, Quickshifter, and R2M.

Yamaha R2: Key Details Yamaha R2: Key Details Feature Specifications Engine 204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valve Clutch Assist & Slipper Clutch Maximum Power 26.13 Hp Maximum Torque 19.1 Nm Seat Height 810mm Instrument Cluster 5-inch TFT Connected Features Y-Connect Smartphone connectivity with Turn-by-Turn Navigation Riding Modes Street, Sport, Rain, and Custom Yamaha R2: Variants & Prices Yamaha R2 Variants & Ex-showroom Prices Variant Ex-showroom Prices Yamaha R2 Standard Rs 2,30,500 Yamaha R2 Quickshifter Rs 2,39,500 Yamaha R2M Rs 2,53,000 Yamaha R2: Hardware & Design The Yamaha R2 looks very similar to the R15 in design and styling, and it will be offered in 4 colour options. The standard R2 will be offered in a Dark Bluish Gray shade, whereas the quickshiter variant is available in racing blue and matte white pearl shades. The top-spec R2M will be exclusively offered in a metallic gray shade. Other notable exterior details are as follows: New high-tensile steel diamond frame

Four-piston front calliper with floating disc

USD forks at the front

LED lighting

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Yamaha R2: Features & Electronics The Yamaha R2 comes equipped with a slew of advanced electronics that are usually associated with its bigger siblings. Key features include: Quickshifter (Up and Down)

Mechanical & smart key

Adjustable front suspension (Only R2M)

Adjustable rear suspension (Only R2M)

Clutch lever adjustment (Only R2M)

Brake lever adjustment (Only R2M)

5-inch TFT instrument cluster

Yamaha Y-Connect

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Yamaha R2: Engine & Performance The Yamaha R2 draws power from a 204cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve engine, which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 26.13 hp and 19.1 Nm, respectively. The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch that aids riders in heavy traffic.