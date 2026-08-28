Ather Konarc Launch: Ather Energy is all set to launch its new family electric scooter, the Ather Konarc, in India tomorrow. The Ather Konarc electric scooter is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features such as a TFT instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, onboard navigation, and more. It is also expected to offer a claimed range of more than 200 km on a single charge. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Ather Konarc electric scooter in terms of design, features, and specs.

Ather Konarc Range The brand has not yet revealed details regarding the powertrain options of the upcoming Ather Konarc electric scooter. However, some information was reportedly leaked ahead of the scooter’s launch, and it suggests that the electric scooter will be offered in a total of 6 variants, and it will likely have a range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.

Also Read: Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched At Rs ₹79,999: Gets 300+ Km Range, Cruise Control And More Ather Konarc Scooter Features The Ather Konarc Scooter is expected to come packed with several advanced features. It is expected to feature a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Ather Stack 7.0. The Ather Stack 2.0 offers several functions such as voice command, pothole alerts, crash and town notification, and onboard navigation. Additionally, the scooter will likely come equipped with features such as reverse assist, multiple riding modes, hill hold control, and more.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which Electric SUV Is Better For Big Families Ather Konarc Scooter Design As mentioned earlier, the prototypes of the Ather Konarc electric scooter have been spied on several occasions in the country. The Konarc by Ather will be based on the brand’s EL platform showcased last year. The spy shots suggest that the Konarc electric scooter will feature an LED headlamp positioned on the handlebar. Additionally, a long one-piece seat is also expected. The suspension duty will be handled by telescopic front forks at the front and dual twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter will likely use a 14-inch front and a 12-inch rear wheel.