Ather Electric Scooter: Ather Energy is set to launch its family electric scooter, the Ather Konarc, in India on August 29. The Konarc will be based on the brand’s EL01 concept, which was showcased last year. A prototype of the Konarc electric scooter was recently spied testing in high altitudes. Let’s take a look at the brand’s EL01 concept, and what we can expect from the upcoming Ather Konarc electric scooter.

Ather Konarc & EL01 Concept The Ather Konarc is expected to be based on the brand’s all-new EL01 concept, which was showcased on August 29 last year. As per the brand, the EL01 platform has been developed with over 26 lakh kilometres of field data in mind. The brand has also shared that the EL01 platform can underpin multiple scooters across different sizes. Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, recently shared an image of the production version of the scooter, which looks close to the EL01 concept. Thus, we believe that the upcoming scooter will be underpinned by the Ather EL01 concept.

Also Read: MG ADAPT-Based Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Launch: 500+ Km Range Expected Ather Konarc: What To Expect? The image shared by Tarun Mehta gives an insight into what the upcoming Ather Scooter might come equipped with. The upcoming Ather Konarc is expected to feature an LED headlight mounted on the handlebar and a wide Daytime Running Light (DRL) placed on the apron. Additionally, the scooter is expected to feature a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, along with a metal body.