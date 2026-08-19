Ather Konarc Scooter Design: The Ather Konarc electric scooter is scheduled to be launched on Ather Community Day on August 29, 2026. The brand has recently shared a video teasing metallic parts of the upcoming family electric scooter. The prototypes of the Ather Konarc have also been spied on some occasions in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and range of the upcoming Ather Konarc.

Ather Konarc Scooter: Teaser A video was shared by Ather Energy’s CEO Tarun Mehta on the social media platform X. In the video, Tarun can be seen attaching magnets to some part of the scooter. While the magnet fails to attach to the first parts used in the video, they attach to a part that enters the video later. This suggests that not the entire scooter, but its few parts will be made up of metal. You can watch the teaser here:

Ather Konarc Scooter Design As mentioned earlier, the prototypes of the Ather Konarc electric scooter have been spied on several occasions in the country. The Konarc by Ather will be based on the brand’s EL platform showcased last year. The spy shots suggest that the Konarc electric scooter will feature an LED headlamp positioned on the handlebar. Additionally, a long one-piece seat is also expected. The suspension duty will be handled by telescopic front forks at the front and dual twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter will likely use a 14-inch front and a 12-inch rear wheel.

Also Read: Skoda Superb Diesel Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: Gets Matrix LED Headlights And More Ather Konarc Scooter Features The Ather Konarc Scooter is expected to come packed with several advanced features. It is expected to feature a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Ather Stack 7.0. The Ather Stack 2.0 offers several functions such as voice command, pothole alerts, crash and town notification, and onboard navigation. Additionally, the scooter will likely come equipped with features such as reverse assist, multiple riding modes, hill hold control, and more.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS Second-Batch Bookings Commence In India: Only 50 Units To Be Offered Ather Konarc Scooter Range The brand has not yet revealed details regarding the powertrain options of the upcoming Ather Konarc electric scooter. However, some information was reportedly leaked ahead of the scooter’s launch, and it suggests that the electric scooter will be offered in a total of 6 variants, and it will likely have a range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.