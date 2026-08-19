Skoda Octavia RS Second Batch: Bookings for the Skoda Octavia RS second-batch have begun in the country. The Czech car manufacturer announced the commencement of bookings during the launch event of the Skoda Slavia facelift 2026. The first batch of the Octavia RS was offered in 2025, and a total of 100 units were offered at that time. However, the second batch of the Skoda Octavia RS will comprise of only 50 units.

Skoda Octavia RS: Design The Skoda Octavia RS gets a very bold and aggressive look on the front. It gets sharp bumpers, headlamps, and sleek DRLs. It will also feature a blacked-out honeycomb grille at the front, along with the RS badging. The Octavia RS will also get aero alloy wheels, a lip-spoiler on the boot, and twin exhausts. The rear end of the Sedan will also feature sleek and sharp lights.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026 Unveiled: Pre-Bookings Begin; Gets Rear Seat Massage And More Skoda Octavia RS: Features The sharp and aggressive treatment will also continue inside the cabin, and the performance sedan features special sports seats with contrast stitching. The seats also feature the RS badging, and the Octavia RS comes equipped with aluminium pedals, a 13-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The engine start/stop button function is also integrated with the infotainment system, and it also gets an HVAC panel, along with a three-spoke steering wheel.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Launched At ₹2.10 Lakh: Gets USB Type-C Port And Slipper Clutch Skoda Octavia RS: Engine The Skoda Octavia RS draws its power from a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, and it can generate peak power and torque output of 261 hp and 370 Nm, respectively. The Octavia RS can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and it has a top speed of 250 kmph.