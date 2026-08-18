Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Price: The Royal Enfield Gorkha Edition has been launched in India for Rs 2.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition pays tribute to the Gorkha regiments of the Indian Army. Let’s take a look at what’s special with the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Design The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition retains the retro-modern evergreen design language of the Classic 350. However, the following styling bits set it apart from any Classic 350 motorcycle model: Gorkha Green Paint

Bespoke crossed Khukris insignia on the side panels

Chrome finish on exhaust, engine casing, & cross-spoke wheels Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Spied Ahead Of Launch: Gets New Olive Green Paint And More Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Features Image-Shahrukh Shah The Royal Enfield Classic 350 was recently upgraded with a slipper & assist clutch and a Type-C USB charging port. The Gorkha Edition also comes equipped with the same features. The slipper & assist clutch provides smoother gear shifts and enhances the riding experience in traffic, whereas the USB Type-C charging port provides faster charging. Other notable features include a retro-analog speedometre with an LCD multi-function digital display, Dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Car Price Hike: Baleno, Fronx, And Victoris Get Expensive By Up To ₹30,000 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Engine Image-Shahrukh Shah The Royal Enfield Gorkha Edition retains the same engine setup as the standard Classic 350 motorcycle model. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 349cc J-series engine, which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine can generate peak power and torque output of 20.2 hp and 27 Nm, respectively.

Speaking on the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition, Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, President, Gorkha Brigade, said, "The strength of the Gorkha Regiment lies not only in its history, but in the values of courage, discipline and honour that have been upheld across generations. It is a privilege to see this legacy acknowledged through the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition, which pays tribute to the spirit and traditions of the Gorkha soldiers with dignity and respect."