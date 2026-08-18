Maruti Suzuki Price Hike Effective August 2026: Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike on its popular car models sold through Arena and Nexa dealerships in India, effective August 2026. Notably, this is the second price hike announced by the brand in this financial year. The brand has announced a price hike in June 2026 as well. Popular cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Fronx, Victoris, and more have become expensive by up to Rs 30,000 after the recent price hike.

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike Announced: Reason As mentioned earlier, the brand also announced a price hike in June 2026. At that time, the brand cited increasing input costs for the price hike. As per reports, the August 2026 price hike can also be attributed to the rising manufacturing costs. Increasing raw material costs, a fluctuating Rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions are some of the key factors behind car manufacturers increasing the prices of their offerings in the country.

Also Read: Next-Gen Audi Q3 Teased Ahead Of Debut: Gets Illuminated Logo, Tech-Laden Cabin, And More Maruti Suzuki Arena Price Hike: Details The brand offers its cars through two major channels: Arena and Nexa dealerships. Popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and more are offered through Arena dealerships, and they’ve received a price hike ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500. You can check the model-wise price hike in the table below:

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026 Launch Today: Check Expected Design, Features, And Specs Maruti Suzuki Nexa Price Hike: Details While the brand offers mass-market budget-friendly high-volume cars through its Arena dealerships, it offers premium lifestyle models through the Nexa dealership network. Popular car models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and more are part of the Nexa dealership. You can check the model-wise price hike in the table below: