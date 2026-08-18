New Audi Q3: Audi India recently teased the next-generation Audi Q3, which is expected to be launched soon in the country. Notably, the upcoming Q3 is already on sale in several international markets, and its prototypes have also been spotted testing on Indian roads. The new Audi Q3 will replace the second-generation model, which has been sold in the country since 2022. The teaser shared by the brand hints at key design elements of the upcoming SUV. Let’s take a look.

2026 Audi Q3 India: Design The 2026 Audi Q3 features a completely new front fascia. It gets sleeker eyebrow-styled LED DRLs, with dual LED projector-based headlamps placed below. It also gets a new, blacked-out hexagonal grille with an illuminated Audi Logo. On the sides, it gets a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels, and the rear section is also completely redesigned. The rear section now features a new set of taillights with split LED lights and a full-width connected light bar. It also gets a subtle roof spoiler and an integrated stop lamp. The chunky bash plate and overall contour remain the same as the second-generation.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026 Launch Today: Check Expected Design, Features, And Specs 2026 Audi Q3 India: Features The 2026 Audi Q3 comes with several changes in terms of the interior. To begin with, the 2026 Audi Q3 comes with a driver-focused cockpit, and it also gets wraparound screens inside the cabin. The screen size for the instrument cluster stands at 12.8 inches, whereas the fully digital driver’s display has a size of 11.9 inches. It also gets a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, a 15W wireless charger, an electric tailgate, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Also Read: 5 Affordable 7-Seater Cars Under ₹10 Lakh For Joint Families 2026 Audi Q3 India: Powertrain In international markets, the 2026 Audi Q3 is available with multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a plug-in hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the diesel engine can generate a peak power of up to 150 PS, the petrol engines can generate a peak power of up to 265 PS. The 2026 Audi Q3 is also available with the Quattro AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) configuration. We expect the new Audi Q3 to retain the 2-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine offered with the outgoing generation model. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DCT transmission and it can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 320 Nm, respectively.