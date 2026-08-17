7-Seater Cars Under 10 Lakh: India is a land of Joint families that often travel together. A 7-seater car is an obvious choice for Indian joint families as it offers extra space and flexibility. While the Indian market is full of several 7-seater car options, budget is one of the key factors. Nissan Gravite, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Mahindra Bolero Neo are some of the most affordable 7-seater cars in India. We have compiled a list of 5 affordable 7-seaters under Rs 10 lakh in the country.
|
Top 5 Affordable 7 Seater Cars in India & Ex-Showroom Prices Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location)
|
Model
|
Price
|
Mileage (ARAI-Claimed)
|
Nissan Gravite
|
Rs 5.65 lakh
|
19.6 km/l
|
Renault Triber
|
Rs 5.76 lakh
|
20 km/l
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
16 km/l
|
Mahindra Bolero Neo
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
17.29 km/l
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
20.51 km/l
Disclaimer: Mentioned prices have been sourced from the official websites of the company
5 Best 7-Seater Cars Under ₹10 Lakh: Perfect Picks for Big Families
Do you live in a joint family and are currently looking for an affordable 7-seater car? Let’s take a look at the 5 most affordable ones under Rs 10 lakh in India:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.80 lakh onwards, ex-showroom in Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The specifications for the Ertiga are as follows:
- A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
- Reclining function for the third row of seats for enhanced comfort
- 209 litres of boot space with all seats in use and up to 550 litres of boot space with the third row folded
- Available with the fuel options of petrol (101hp and 139 Nm of torque) and CNG (86.63hp and 121.5 Nm of torque)
- Fuel tank capacity of 45 litres
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with options of petrol and CNG fuel types
- The Ertiga is also the best-selling 7-seater car in the country
- Petrol trims of the Ertiga have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.51 km/l, whereas CNG trims have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg
Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The Mahindra Bolero Neo has the following specifications:
- A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Fixed jump-type seats in the third row
- 384 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded
- Exclusively available with the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine
- A fuel tank capacity of 50 litres
Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Highlights
- The new-generation model of the Bolero Neo was launched in the country in 2025
- The Bolero Neo has an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 17.29 km/l
- The Bolero Neo comes packed with features such as a 9-inch infotainment screen, LED lighting, height-adjustable driver seat, and more
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk Spied Undisguised: 530 Km Range, ADAS, And More Expected
Mahindra Bolero
The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Bolero Neo are as follows:
- A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Fixed jump-type seats in the third row
- 384 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded
- Exclusively available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine (75hp and 210 Nm of torque)
- Fuel tank capacity of 60 litres
Mahindra Bolero Key Highlights
- The Mahindra Bolero is also available exclusively with a diesel engine
- The Bolero’s latest generation model was launched in 2025
- The Mahindra Bolero has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 16 km/l
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber is the second most affordable car in the country, with prices starting from Rs 5.76 lakh onwards ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on location). The Renault Triber has the following specifications:
- An 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system
- Sliding and reclining second row of seats with a fixed third row
- 85 litres of boot space with all seats in use that can be extended to 320 litres with one seat removed and 625 litres with the third row of seats folded
- Available with a 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine (71hp and 96 Nm of torque). CNG fitment is available through dealers
- It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres
Renault Triber Key Highlights
- The Renault Triber recently received a new upgrade in 2026
- The Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine, and a CNG fitment option is available via dealers
- The Triber has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20 km/l
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Massage Seats To New Features; Here’s What To Expect
Nissan Gravite
The Nissan Gravite is currently the most affordable 7-seater, and it is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Gravite are as follows:
- An 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system
- Reclining and sliding second row of seats with fixed third row of seats
- 85 litres of boot space with all seats in use that can be extended to 320 litres with one seat removed and 625 litres with the third row of seats folded
- Available with a 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine (71hp and 96 Nm of torque). CNG fitment is available through dealers
- It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres
Nissan Gravite Key Highlights
- The Nissan Gravite has a length of 3,987 metres, which makes it easy to drive in city traffic
- The Nissan Gravite has smart win-cylinder CNG technology, which is a first-in-segment offering
- The Nissan Gravite has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.6 km/l
How To Choose The Best 7-Seater Car For A Joint Family?
Now that we have already mentioned the top 5 affordable 7-seater car options under 10 lakh in the Indian market, it is time to understand key factors so that you can choose the right 7-seater car for your family:
- Third-Row Space: This is one of the key factors to look out for in a 7-seater car if you’re buying it for family. Make sure that the last row of seats has enough space to accommodate adults.
- Boot Space: If a joint family is travelling together, it is obvious that everyone will be carrying their luggage, and thus, it becomes necessary to have a good boot space so that the luggage can be carried.
- Fuel-efficiency: The bigger a car is, the more energy it will need to burn, and thus, it will need more fuel. By choosing a fuel-efficient 7-seater car, you can save more money.
Conclusion
Given the changing landscape of the Indian automotive industry, buying habits, and improving road conditions, the mentioned 5 7-seater cars are the best buy if you’re looking for a family car under ₹10 lakh. In my personal opinion, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the best buy among the mentioned options as it offers a balance of boot space, advanced features, and comfort, and fuel efficiency.