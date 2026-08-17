7-Seater Cars Under 10 Lakh: India is a land of Joint families that often travel together. A 7-seater car is an obvious choice for Indian joint families as it offers extra space and flexibility. While the Indian market is full of several 7-seater car options, budget is one of the key factors. Nissan Gravite, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Mahindra Bolero Neo are some of the most affordable 7-seater cars in India. We have compiled a list of 5 affordable 7-seaters under Rs 10 lakh in the country.

Top 5 Affordable 7 Seater Cars in India & Ex-Showroom Prices Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location) Model Price Mileage (ARAI-Claimed) Nissan Gravite Rs 5.65 lakh 19.6 km/l Renault Triber Rs 5.76 lakh 20 km/l Mahindra Bolero Rs 7.99 lakh 16 km/l Mahindra Bolero Neo Rs 8.49 lakh 17.29 km/l Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rs 8.80 lakh 20.51 km/l Disclaimer: Mentioned prices have been sourced from the official websites of the company 5 Best 7-Seater Cars Under ₹10 Lakh: Perfect Picks for Big Families Do you live in a joint family and are currently looking for an affordable 7-seater car? Let’s take a look at the 5 most affordable ones under Rs 10 lakh in India:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.80 lakh onwards, ex-showroom in Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The specifications for the Ertiga are as follows: A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen Reclining function for the third row of seats for enhanced comfort 209 litres of boot space with all seats in use and up to 550 litres of boot space with the third row folded Available with the fuel options of petrol (101hp and 139 Nm of torque) and CNG (86.63hp and 121.5 Nm of torque) Fuel tank capacity of 45 litres Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Highlights Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with options of petrol and CNG fuel types

The Ertiga is also the best-selling 7-seater car in the country

Petrol trims of the Ertiga have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.51 km/l, whereas CNG trims have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg Mahindra Bolero Neo The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The Mahindra Bolero Neo has the following specifications:

A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Fixed jump-type seats in the third row 384 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded Exclusively available with the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine A fuel tank capacity of 50 litres Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Highlights The new-generation model of the Bolero Neo was launched in the country in 2025

The Bolero Neo has an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 17.29 km/l

The Bolero Neo comes packed with features such as a 9-inch infotainment screen, LED lighting, height-adjustable driver seat, and more Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk Spied Undisguised: 530 Km Range, ADAS, And More Expected

Mahindra Bolero The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Bolero Neo are as follows: A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Fixed jump-type seats in the third row 384 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded Exclusively available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine (75hp and 210 Nm of torque) Fuel tank capacity of 60 litres Mahindra Bolero Key Highlights The Mahindra Bolero is also available exclusively with a diesel engine

The Bolero’s latest generation model was launched in 2025

The Mahindra Bolero has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 16 km/l Renault Triber The Renault Triber is the second most affordable car in the country, with prices starting from Rs 5.76 lakh onwards ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on location). The Renault Triber has the following specifications:

An 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system Sliding and reclining second row of seats with a fixed third row 85 litres of boot space with all seats in use that can be extended to 320 litres with one seat removed and 625 litres with the third row of seats folded Available with a 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine (71hp and 96 Nm of torque). CNG fitment is available through dealers It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres Renault Triber Key Highlights The Renault Triber recently received a new upgrade in 2026

The Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine, and a CNG fitment option is available via dealers

The Triber has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20 km/l Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Massage Seats To New Features; Here’s What To Expect

Nissan Gravite The Nissan Gravite is currently the most affordable 7-seater, and it is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Gravite are as follows: An 8-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system Reclining and sliding second row of seats with fixed third row of seats 85 litres of boot space with all seats in use that can be extended to 320 litres with one seat removed and 625 litres with the third row of seats folded Available with a 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine (71hp and 96 Nm of torque). CNG fitment is available through dealers It has a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres Nissan Gravite Key Highlights The Nissan Gravite has a length of 3,987 metres, which makes it easy to drive in city traffic

The Nissan Gravite has smart win-cylinder CNG technology, which is a first-in-segment offering

The Nissan Gravite has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.6 km/l How To Choose The Best 7-Seater Car For A Joint Family? Now that we have already mentioned the top 5 affordable 7-seater car options under 10 lakh in the Indian market, it is time to understand key factors so that you can choose the right 7-seater car for your family:

Third-Row Space: This is one of the key factors to look out for in a 7-seater car if you’re buying it for family. Make sure that the last row of seats has enough space to accommodate adults.

This is one of the key factors to look out for in a 7-seater car if you’re buying it for family. Make sure that the last row of seats has enough space to accommodate adults. Boot Space: If a joint family is travelling together, it is obvious that everyone will be carrying their luggage, and thus, it becomes necessary to have a good boot space so that the luggage can be carried.

If a joint family is travelling together, it is obvious that everyone will be carrying their luggage, and thus, it becomes necessary to have a good boot space so that the luggage can be carried. Fuel-efficiency: The bigger a car is, the more energy it will need to burn, and thus, it will need more fuel. By choosing a fuel-efficient 7-seater car, you can save more money. Conclusion Given the changing landscape of the Indian automotive industry, buying habits, and improving road conditions, the mentioned 5 7-seater cars are the best buy if you’re looking for a family car under ₹10 lakh. In my personal opinion, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the best buy among the mentioned options as it offers a balance of boot space, advanced features, and comfort, and fuel efficiency.

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