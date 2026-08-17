Skoda Slavia Facelift: The Skoda Slavia facelift 2026 is expected to be launched in India on August 18, 2026. The prototypes of the Slavia facelift 2026 have been spied on several occasions in the country, and its launch has been much-awaited ever since. The mid-size sedan offered by Skoda is expected to receive several changes in terms of design, features, and powertrain. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026.

Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: Design As informed earlier, the Skoda Slavia facelift has been spied testing on several occasions in the country, and another test mule was recently spied. The recently spied test mule was heavily disguised from the front and rear ends, and we anticipate these areas of the sedan to receive massive changes. The recent spy shots hint that the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift might feature ‘Connected LED ribs’, which we have recently seen on the Skoda Kushaq facelift. We also expect the Slavia facelift to come equipped with a butterfly grille, sculpted bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveiled At Rs 19.79 Lakh: Check Launch Timeline And More 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Interior As mentioned earlier, the interior of one of the test mules of the Slavia facelift was spied recently. The dashboard of the prototype was heavily disguised. However, it reveals several key details about the cabin of the upcoming Slavia facelift. To begin with, the layout of the dashboard remains the same as the outgoing model. The steering wheel also seems to be familiar to the current model, but the test mule was spied with a free-standing central touchscreen infotainment system. We expect it to feature rear seats with a massage function, ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, an electric sunroof, an automatic climate control system, a wireless smartphone charger, and more.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Again: All-Wheel Drive Confirmed Ahead Of September 4 Launch Skoda Slavia Facelift: Expected Engine While the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to receive major changes in terms of design and features, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of powertrain. We expect the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift to retain multiple powertrain options, including a 1-litre three-cylinder engine with 115 hp and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with 150 hp, offered with the current model of the sedan on sale.