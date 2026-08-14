Kia Sorento Hybrid Launch Date In India: The Kia Sorento Hybrid will be launched in India on September 4, 2026. The brand is heavily teasing its upcoming model, and another teaser was recently shared by the brand. The brand has confirmed that the Sorento will be offered with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup in the recent teaser. Let’s take a look at what else we can expect from the forthcoming Kia Sorento Hybrid.

Kia Sorento SUV: Design The 2026 Kia Sorento features a tall and boxy stance, and it gets horizontally placed Y-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The DRLs also work as turn signals, and the Sorento also gets a quad LED projector-based headlamp setup, which is placed vertically. The front fascia of the 7-seater SUV also comprises a blacked-out tiger nose grille with horizontal and vertical slats, functional air dams, and blacked-out radiator grilles. On the side, it gets a thin blacked-out body cladding running across the length of the SUV, along with wheel arches and large 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV features C-shaped taillights that extend to the side portion of the SUV, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, Kia badging on the tailgate, and a shark fin antenna on the roof.

Also Read: MC Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux: Check Price, Features, And Specs Kia Sorento 2026: Interior Recently, the interior of the Kia Sorento 2026 was spied for the first time. The cabin of the Sorento hybrid features a dual-tone theme with black and brown leatherette shades. It gets a curved panoramic display, and it integrates the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. It also features a manually adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls and paddle shifters that are finished in black colour.

The SUV features a centre console with a rotary dial for driving mode selection, and another dial can be seen placed behind the first one, which seems like it will act as the drive mode selector. Additional features include ventilated front and second-row seats, a Bose sound system, second-row captain seats (6-seater variant), wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more.

In terms of safety, the SUV features a Level 2 ADAS Suite, a 360-degree camera, Hill Descent Control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, auto start/stop, Hill Hold Assist, and more. Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch Confirmed For September 4: Here’s What We Know So Far Kia Sorento 2026: Engine Specs The brand has not yet disclosed any details about the upcoming Kia Sorento 2026. The global trims of the Sorento are available with options of either a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is also available with a hybrid powertrain internationally, which uses a 1.6-litre turbo engine. We expect the Kia Sorento to be offered with the strong hybrid powertrain in India, and the SUV will likely be offered with a petrol engine as well.