Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Truck: The Mahindra Scorpio N-based lifestyle pickup truck has been unveiled in India with prices starting from Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle pickup will be called the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, and it will be launched in April 2027. The prototypes of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler have been spied on several occasions. The Scorpio Lifestyler will rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the Indian market. The lifestyle pickup truck will also be offered globally, where it will be called Mahindra Lifestyler.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Exterior The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has an upright stance. The front fascia comprises a honeycomb pattern grille at the front, along with the L-Shaped DRLs. Scorpio lettering can be seen on the edge of the bonnet, and it also gets a chunky bash plate at the front with Mahindra badging, and the fog lamps are arranged vertically. On the sides, the Scorpio Lifestyler gets muscular body cladding, a double-cab setup, and roof rails. On the rear, the Scorpio Lifestyler gets vertically positioned LED taillights, C-Shaped LED DRLs, Mahindra badging on the bootlid, and a rugged bumper.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Again: All-Wheel Drive Confirmed Ahead Of September 4 Launch Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Features The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler comes packed with a slew of advanced features. The Scorpio Lifestyler gets a vertically positioned touchscreen for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The HVAC panel gets a slew of physical controls, and the cabin also incorporates a three-spoke steering wheel. The lifestyle pickup truck also features a digital driver’s display, a dual-zone climate control system, various terrain modes, connected car tech, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveiled At Rs 19.79 Lakh: Check Launch Timeline And More Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Engine The powertrain of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has not yet been revealed by the brand. However, as per several reports, the brand is expected to come equipped with the options of either a 2-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre petrol engine. The brand might offer a Manual, as well as an automatic transmission, as an option for both of these engines, and Mahindra’s 4EXPLOR all-wheel drive (AWD) setup is also expected to be offered with the lifestyle pickup truck.