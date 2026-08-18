Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to receive a new special edition model called the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition. The Gorkha Edition is yet to be launched and a unit of the special edition was recently spied at a dealership. let's take a look at what's new and special with the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition.

The Royal Enfield Gorkha Edition retains the design language of the standard Classic 350 motorcycle. However, the new Military Green/Olive Green paint and the side panels featuring crossed Khurki Insignia set it apart. The crossed Khurki Insignia is associated with the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Additionally, the Gorkha Edition also features chrome exhaust, chrome engine casing, and chrome cross-spoke wheels.

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Royal Enfield Gorkha Edition: Engine

The Royal Enfield Gorkha Edition is powered by the same 349cc J-Series engine that powers the standard Classic 350. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, and it can generate a peak power and torque output of 20.2 hp and 27 Nm, respectively.