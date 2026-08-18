Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch: The Skoda Slavia facelift 2026 has been unveiled in India, and the brand has also commenced the pre-bookings. The prototypes of the Slavia facelift have been spied on several occasions in the country, and its launch was much-awaited. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and engine of the newly unveiled Skoda Slavia facelift 2026.

Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: Design While the Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026 retains the overall silhouette of the previous-generation model. However, it gets several new design elements that set it apart from the latter. To begin with, it gets a new set of headlights, taillights, and a revised front grille with segmented LED DRLs like the Skoda Kushaq. The rear taillights are connected with a silver trim with Skoda lettering. The new Slavia also features a new set of alloy wheels. The new Slavia facelift will be offered in a total of 10 colour options: Shimla Green, Brilliant Silver, Steel Grey, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Arctic Silver, and Cappuccino Beige. The last two colour options are newly added; deliveries for Cappuccino Beige will begin from December 2026 onwards.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Launched At ₹2.10 Lakh: Gets USB Type-C Port And Slipper Clutch Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: Features The Skoda Slavia facelift 2026 comes packed with a slew of updated features, including a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, rear seats with massage function, and a 360-degree camera. Notably, much-anticipated features such as a panoramic sunroof and a level 2 ADAS suite remain missing, and the mid-size sedan continues with a single-pane sunroof.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Spied Ahead Of Launch: Gets New Olive Green Paint And More Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: Engine Skoda Slavia facelift 2026 retains the powertrain options as the previous generation model. The Slavia facelift continues with the options of a 1-litre turbo petrol TSI engine or a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. However, the former will now be offered with an 8-speed automatic torque converter transmission, whereas earlier it was available with a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre retains the 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission.