2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door: Mahindra is expected to introduce several key updates to its popular lifestyle SUV, the Mahindra Thar 3-Door, on the occasion of its annual event on August 15, 2026. The Thar 3-Door has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the country since its introduction in 2010. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Mahindra Thar 3-Door.

2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door: Exterior Upgrades The 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to receive a slew of upgrades to its exterior. We expect most of these changes to be similar to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Many prototypes of the 2026 Thar 3-Door have been spied with C-shaped LED DRLs and LED projector headlights. We expect the 2026 Thar 3-Door to come equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels, a revised front bumper, and the option of 19-inch alloy wheels as an option.

Also Read: Parmish Verma Rides Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex In New Reel: Check Features And Specs 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door: Upgraded Features The 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door will likely also come equipped with a slew of upgraded features inside the cabin. We expect it to feature a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, premium upholstery, an automatic climate control system, and an improved Harmon Kardon Sound System.

2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door: ADAS As per media reports, one of the key highlights of the upcoming Thar 3-Door will be the addition of a Level 2 ADAS suite. Notably, several prototypes of the Thar 3-Door have been spied with a camera behind the windshield. It further strengthens the belief that the Thar 3-Door will be getting a new ADAS Suite with functions such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Also Read: Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Launch On August 15: Triple Screens To New Colours, Here’s What To Expect 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door: Engine While the 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to come equipped with several upgrades in terms of its exterior and interior, it is expected to remain completely unchanged in terms of powertrain. The current generation of the Mahindra Thar 3-door comes equipped with multiple powertrain options, including a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The Thar 3-Door is also available with a 4x4 as well as a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) configuration.