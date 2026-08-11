Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Edition: The Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Edition will be launched on August 15, 2026, in the Indian market. The brand has recently confirmed this by sharing a teaser of the upcoming SPORTEQ Edition. Notably, the BE6 was expected to get some notable updates, but it is set to get a new edition altogether. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ.

Watch: Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Teaser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraelectricsuvs) Also Read: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Walkaround Video: Gets ADAS, Dashcam, And More Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ: What To Expect? The teaser shows the Mahindra BE6 in silver, and it seems the brand will be adding new colour options with the introduction of the Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Edition. Additionally, the teaser shows tan interiors, whereas the standard BE6 features a dual-tone theme with dark and light shades of grey. The teaser also shows us a glimpse of a screen placed beside the left A pillar of the SUV, which is where the passenger sits. It clearly means that the BE6 SPORTEQ Edition will be getting a triple-screen layout inside the cabin. The brand is also expected to make some changes to the upholstery and ergonomics to provide an enhanced premium experience inside the cabin.

Also Read: 5 Most Affordable 7-Seater Cars In India: Nissan Gravite To Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ: Expected Powertrain While the Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Edition is expected to come packed with several changes inside the cabin, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of its powertrain. The standard BE6 comes equipped with the option of a 59 kWh or a 69 kWh battery pack. However, the previously launched special edition models of the BE6, such as the Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition and the Mahindra BE6 Rally E Edition, come packed with the bigger 79 kWh battery pack, and we expect the same for the BE6 SPORTEQ Edition. Additionally, we expect the BE6 Sporteq Edition to deliver a claimed range of up to 683 kilometres on a single charge.