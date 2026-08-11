Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: Punjabi singer and songwriter Parmish Verma is an avid automobile enthusiast, and he can often be seen driving or riding popular performance cars and motorcycles. In his latest reel, he can be seen riding the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex. The Guerrilla 450 was officially launched in India in 2024, and it has remained one of the most popular in its segment ever since.

Parmish Verma With Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex Parmish Verma recently posted a reel on his official Instagram account riding the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex in red colour. Parmish can be seen wearing a helmet and riding the Guerrilla 450 Apex Red on the streets. The singer can also be seen flexing his muscles and enjoying the ride in the reel. The reel has accumulated more than 1.5 million views so far, and it has been liked by more than 77,000 Instagram users.

Also Read: Mahindra BE6 SPORTEQ Launch On August 15: Triple Screens To New Colours, Here’s What To Expect Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Price The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in a total of 8 variants, depending on the colour options and additional features. The price for the base-spec trim starts from Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the top-spec variant is priced at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check the variant prices in the table below:

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Prices Variant Prices Apex Red Rs 2,51,063 Apex Green Rs 2,58,309 Apex Black Rs 2,58,309 Twilight Blue Rs 2,51,063 Shadow Ash Rs 2,69,119 Peix Bronze Rs 2,69,119 Smoke Silver Rs 2,69,119 Brava Blue Rs 2,74,523 Also Read: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Walkaround Video: Gets ADAS, Dashcam, And More Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Engine & Specs The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 draws power from a 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The same engine is used in the brand’s popular adventure-tourer motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and it can generate peak power and torque outputs of 39hp and 40 Nm, respectively.