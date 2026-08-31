Parmish Verma Cars: Punjabi singer, songwriter, and director Parmish Verma has now added a GMC Yukon Denali to his garage. Verma is an automobile enthusiast and he owns several luxury and performance cars including the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and more. A video featuring Parmish behind the wheel of GMC Denali is going viral on the social media.

GMC Yukon Denali: Key Specifications GMC Yukon Denali Key Specs Features Specs Seating Capacity Up to 8 passengers Engine 6.2 litre V8 Maximum Power 420 hp Maximum Torque 624 Nm Infotainment Screen 16.8 inch vertical toucshcreen Seat Funtions Ventilation, heating, massage Rear Infotainment Yes, two screens for rear passengers Also Read: Watch: Putin Test Drives Volga K50 SUV; Check Price, Features, And Performance GMC Yukon Denali: Availability & Price Availability In India GMC is an American automotive manufacturer, and it doesn’t have any official retail stores in the country. However, GMC cars can be imported in India through luxury car importers. Private importers often purchase the car from the North American or the Middle Eastern countries.

Price As mentioned earlier, the brand doesn’t have any official presence in the country, and the only way one can purchase the brand’s car is through private importers. As per reports, the car costs Rs 4.2 crore to 4.6 crore if imported through a private channel.

Also Read: 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Spied: New 5-Slot Grille, Alloy Wheels, Roxx-Like Headlights, And More GMC Yukon Denali: Features & Performance Interior & Features The GMC Yukon Denali comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including Premium leatherette upholstery with wooden & metal trims

Up to 8 passenger seating across three rows

Heated and ventilated seats with electrical adjustment

Powered sliding centre console storage

16.8-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system

15-inch heads up display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual rear screens for rear passengers

Super cruise technology

Level 2 ADAS Engine & Performance The Yukon Denali gets options of either a 3 litre Duramax turbo diesel engine or a 6.2 litre V8 engine. The V8 can generate peak power and torque output of 420 hp and 624 Nm of torque. The SUV is available with options of a rear-wheel drive as well as an all-wheel drive powertrain. The Denali can sprint from a standstill to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.2 seconds.