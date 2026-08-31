  • Source:JND

Parmish Verma Cars:  Punjabi singer, songwriter, and director Parmish Verma has now added a GMC Yukon Denali to his garage. Verma is an automobile enthusiast and he owns several luxury and performance cars including the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and more. A video featuring Parmish behind the wheel of GMC Denali is going viral on the social media.

GMC Yukon Denali: Key Specifications

GMC Yukon Denali Key Specs

Features

Specs

Seating Capacity

Up to 8 passengers

Engine

6.2 litre V8

Maximum Power

420 hp

Maximum Torque

624 Nm

Infotainment Screen

16.8 inch vertical toucshcreen

Seat Funtions

Ventilation, heating, massage

Rear Infotainment

Yes, two screens for rear passengers

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GMC Yukon Denali: Availability & Price

Availability In India

GMC is an American automotive manufacturer, and it doesn’t have any official retail stores in the country. However, GMC cars can be imported in India through luxury car importers. Private importers often purchase the car from the North American or the Middle Eastern countries.

Price

As mentioned earlier, the brand doesn’t have any official presence in the country, and the only way one can purchase the brand’s car is through private importers. As per reports, the car costs Rs 4.2 crore to 4.6 crore if imported through a private channel.

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GMC Yukon Denali: Features & Performance

Interior & Features

The GMC Yukon Denali comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including

  • Premium leatherette upholstery with wooden & metal trims
  • Up to 8 passenger seating across three rows
  • Heated and ventilated seats with electrical adjustment
  • Powered sliding centre console storage
  • 16.8-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system
  • 15-inch heads up display
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Dual rear screens for rear passengers
  • Super cruise technology
  • Level 2 ADAS

Engine & Performance

The Yukon Denali gets options of either a 3 litre Duramax turbo diesel engine or a 6.2 litre V8 engine. The V8 can generate peak power and torque output of 420 hp and 624 Nm of torque. The SUV is available with options of a rear-wheel drive as well as an all-wheel drive powertrain. The Denali can sprint from a standstill to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.2 seconds.


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