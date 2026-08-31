Russian President Vladimir Putin will be meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi today at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. Ahead of the SCO summit, a video featuring Putin test driving the Volga K50 SUV went viral on the social media. The Russian President can be seen sitting and driving in the front seat, and he even autpgraphed the SUV.
Volga K50 SUV Key Details
|
Volga K50 SUV: Key Details
|
Features
|
Specs
|
Seating Capacity
|
5-Seater
|
Seat Features
|
Ventilatiion, Heating & Massage
|
Engine
|
2litre 4-cylinder turbocharged
|
Power
|
238 hp
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
Infotainment
|
12.3-inch triple screen layout
|
Panoramic Sunroof
|
Yes
Watch: Putin Volga K50 Test Drive Video
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Renault Triber Turbo CNG Spied Testing: Expected To Get 1-Litre Turbo Engine From Kiger
Volga K50: Price & Features
History
The Volga car marque is based out of Russia, and it was recently revived by the Russian government. The brand is behind some of the most iconic car models in the world, such as GAZ-21 Volga, GAZ-24 Volga, and GAZ-3102 Volga.
Chinese Partnership
The Volga cars are currently being produced at Nizhny Novogrod, which is the same site where Volkswagen and Skoda plant used to be, and Putin drove the Volga K50 SUV during his visit of the plant. The Volga cars are underpinned by the platform and technology provided by the Chinese automaker Geely.
New Volga K50 Price
The Volga K50 SUV is a part of the brand’s new lineup, and it is priced from 4,199,000 Russian Rubles, which is approximately Rs 46.59 lakh. The brand currently has a product portfolio of 3 cars: Volga C50 Sedan, Volga K40 SUV, and Volga K50 SUV.
Volga K50 Interior Features
The Volga K50 comes equipped with some of the most advanced features including:
- Eco leatherette seats
- Seats with memory, ventilation, heating, and massage functions
- Electrically adjustable rear seat with heating, ventilation & massage
- Triple screen display with each having a size of 12.3 inches
- 12-speaker audio system
- Heating function for ORVMs, steering wheel & windshield
- A panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
Also Read: 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Spied: New 5-Slot Grille, Alloy Wheels, Roxx-Like Headlights, And More
Volga K50 Engine Performance
The Volga K50 draws power from a 2-litre 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also features an all-wheel drive configuration and it is equipped with adaptive suspension. The SUV is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 238 hp and 350 Nm, respectively.