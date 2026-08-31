Russian President Vladimir Putin will be meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi today at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. Ahead of the SCO summit, a video featuring Putin test driving the Volga K50 SUV went viral on the social media. The Russian President can be seen sitting and driving in the front seat, and he even autpgraphed the SUV.

Volga K50 SUV Key Details

Volga K50 SUV: Key Details Features Specs Seating Capacity 5-Seater Seat Features Ventilatiion, Heating & Massage Engine 2litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Power 238 hp Torque 350 Nm Infotainment 12.3-inch triple screen layout Panoramic Sunroof Yes Watch: Putin Volga K50 Test Drive Video View this post on Instagram A post shared by Владимир Путин (@za_putina) Also Read: Renault Triber Turbo CNG Spied Testing: Expected To Get 1-Litre Turbo Engine From Kiger Volga K50: Price & Features History The Volga car marque is based out of Russia, and it was recently revived by the Russian government. The brand is behind some of the most iconic car models in the world, such as GAZ-21 Volga, GAZ-24 Volga, and GAZ-3102 Volga.

Chinese Partnership The Volga cars are currently being produced at Nizhny Novogrod, which is the same site where Volkswagen and Skoda plant used to be, and Putin drove the Volga K50 SUV during his visit of the plant. The Volga cars are underpinned by the platform and technology provided by the Chinese automaker Geely.

New Volga K50 Price The Volga K50 SUV is a part of the brand’s new lineup, and it is priced from 4,199,000 Russian Rubles, which is approximately Rs 46.59 lakh. The brand currently has a product portfolio of 3 cars: Volga C50 Sedan, Volga K40 SUV, and Volga K50 SUV.

Volga K50 Interior Features The Volga K50 comes equipped with some of the most advanced features including: Eco leatherette seats

Seats with memory, ventilation, heating, and massage functions

Electrically adjustable rear seat with heating, ventilation & massage

Triple screen display with each having a size of 12.3 inches

12-speaker audio system

Heating function for ORVMs, steering wheel & windshield

A panoramic sunroof

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