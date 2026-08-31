Renault Triber Turbo CNG: The 2026 Renault Triber with updated features was launched in the Indian market in April this year. Now it seems like the brand is planning to upgrade one of India’s most affordable 7-seater car with a turbo CNG option soon. A prototype of the upcoming Renault Triber Turbo CNG was spied testing recently on the Indian roads.

Renault Triber Turbo CNG: Spied The prototype of the Renault Triber Turbo CNG was spied in Pune. As per reports, the prototype was spied during its ARAI certification ahead of launch. The spy shots share the rear section of the Triber, which features a CNG badge on rear windscreen and a Turbo badge on the tailgate. The prototype of the Triber Turbo CNG looked identical to the 2026 Triber, and it will likely retain the same styling and features as the outgoing model.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch On September 4: Check Expected Engine And Features Renault Triber Turbo CNG: Engine Specs The Renault Triber Turbo CNG will become the first car by the brand to offer a turbo CNG powertrain. The outgoing 2026 Triber is powered by a 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine, that generates 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. We expect the upcoming Triber Turbo CNG to feature the 1-litre turbo petrol engine, which powers the Kiger. With Kiger, the engine generates 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, but it will likely reduce with the CNG option.