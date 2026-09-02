Renault Triber Turbo Engine Launch Date: It seems like the Renault Triber is all set to receive a turbo petrol engine by the end of this month. It was in April this year for the first time that reports suggested that the Renault Triber might get the option of a Turbo petrol engine by the end of this year. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Renault Triber turbo petrol.

Renault Triber Turbo Petrol: Much-Awaited The brand launched the updated model of the Renault Triber in 2025, and anticipation of a turbo petrol engine option was very high at that time. The brand then launched another model of the Triber with a few tweaks this year, but the option of a turbo petrol engine was still missing. After the launch of the 2026 Triber, several reports suggested that the Triber turbo petrol engine would be launched in the country by September or October.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Arriving On September 30: Priced At ₹1.77 Crore, Up to 623 Km Range Renault Triber Turbo Petrol Engine: Specs As per reports, the MPV is expected to receive the HR10 turbo petrol engine around September or October 2026. The HR10 engine is a 1-litre three-cylinder engine that also powers the Nissan Magnite or Renault Kiger. The engine can be paired with options of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and it can churn out a peak power and torque output of 100 hp and 160 Nm, respectively. The 160 Nm torque is expected to work really well with the Triber and enhance its load-hauling capacity.

Also Read: 2026 Audi Q3 Pre-Launch Bookings Commence In India: Packed With 204 Hp And 2-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine Renault Triber Turbo CNG: Spied A unit of the Renault Triber was recently spied in Pune. The spy shots attracted too many eyeballs as the rear windshield of the MPV had a CNG sticker on it along with a Turbo badge on the tailgate. This suggests that the brand is also planning to launch the Renault Triber Turbo CNG in the country. Upon arrival, the Triber will be the brand’s first turbo CNG car in the Indian market.