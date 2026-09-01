2026 Audi Q3 India: 2026 Audi Q3 price in India is expected to be announced soon and the brand has now announced the commencement of pre-bookings for next-gen model of its entry-level SUV. Customers can now reserve the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Let’s take a look at the features and engine specifications of the 2026 Audi Q3.

2026 Audi Q3 India: Design The 2026 Audi Q3 features a completely new front fascia. It gets a split LED headlight setup with dual LED projector-based headlamps placed below. It also gets a new, blacked-out hexagonal grille with an illuminated Audi Logo. On the sides, it gets a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels, and the rear section is also completely redesigned. The rear section now features a new set of taillights with split LED lights and a full-width connected light bar. It also gets a subtle roof spoiler and an integrated stop lamp. The chunky bash plate and overall contour remain the same as the second-generation.

Also Read: 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At ₹5.76 Lakh: Mechanically Unchanged, Gets New Paint 2026 Audi Q3 India: Features The 2026 Audi Q3 comes with a driver-focused cockpit and it is packed with several advanced features such as A new four-spoke superellipse steering wheel

Wraparound screens inside the cabin

12.8 inches instrument cluster

A fully digital driver’s display of 11.9 inches

A 12-speaker Sonos audio system

A 15W wireless charger

An electric tailgate

Level 2 ADAS suite

A 3-zone automatic climate control system

A panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

A 360-degree camera setup Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Spied Ahead Of Debut: Tripper Navigation Confirmed

2026 Audi Q3 India: Powertrain The 2026 Audi Q3 will be offered in India with the same 2-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine offered with the outgoing generation model. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DCT transmission and it can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 320 Nm, respectively.