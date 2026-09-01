2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launch: The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has been launched in India at Rs 5.76 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Ninja 500 gets a new paint scheme, and it is the only key highlight, as the motorcycle is completely unchanged in terms of design, features, and mechanical aspects. The pricing for the 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 also remains unchanged.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500: New Colour Option The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 will be offered exclusively with the Lime Green colour option. The bike is finished in the brand’s iconic green shade, which is paired with contrasting blue and white graphics to enhance its visual appeal. Notably, the international model of the Ninja 500 is available with two colour options.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Spied Ahead Of Debut: Tripper Navigation Confirmed 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Engine & Performance As mentioned earlier, the motorcycle remains unchanged in terms of its mechanics. The 2027 kawasaki Ninja 500 draws its power from a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and the motorcycle also features slipper and assist clutch. The engine is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 44.77 hp and 42.6 Nm, respectively. The motorcycle can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and it has a claimed top speed of 190 km/h.