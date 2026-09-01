Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 New Model: The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 has been spied ahead of its official debut, and the spy shots confirm a tripper navigation setup for the motorcycle. The Himalayan 440 is all set for its official debut on Septebmer 4, 2026. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 new model.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Expected Key Specs Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Expected Key Details Features Specs Engine LS400 411cc single-cylinder oil-cooled Maximum Power 25.4 hp (expected/not confirmed) Maximum Torque 34 Nm (expected/not confirmed) Instrument Cluster Analogue-digital with tripper pod (confirmed in spy shots) Wheel Size Front: 21-inch Rear: 17-inch expected/not confirmed Wheel Type Spoke Wheels (expected/not confirmed) Suspension Front: Telescopic Rear: Monoshock (expected/not confirmed) Seat Type Split seat (expected/not confirmed) Also Read: Parmish Verma Adds GMC Yukon Denali To His Garage: Check Price, Features, And Performance Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Parts & Features Parts The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 will be based on the same platform as the brand’s Royal Enfield Scram 440. In terms of hardware we expect it to come equipped with:

21-inch front wheel

17-inch rear wheel

Telescopic front forks

Monoshock rear fork

Spoke wheels

Split seat Features The Himalayan 440 is expected to miss out on some key features offered with the more powerful Himalayan 450. The new Himalayan 440 is expected to come equipped with these features:

Analogue-digital instrument cluster

Tripper pod with Bluetooth connectivity

Turn-by-turn navigation

Dual channel ABS

Dual disc brakes

LED Lighting Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Sptember 4 Launch: Check Features And Engine Specs Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Engine & Specs The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is expected to draw power from the same LS400 engine that powers the Scram 440. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and generates 25.4hp and 34 Nm of torque in the Scram 440. The engine generates 2 Nm of additional torque, thanks to the increased 3mm bore, when compared to the engine used with the Himalayan 411.