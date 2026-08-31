New Mahindra Thar 3-Door 2026: The prototypes of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 3-door have been spied on multiple occasions in the country. Another prototype was recently spied testing with a new 5-slot grille, new alloy wheel design, and more. The Thar 3-door received minimal updates in October 2025, and the launch timeline of the new Mahindra Thar 3-door has not yet been revealed.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door 2026 Spied: Design & Exterior As mentioned earlier, several prototypes of the Mahindra Thar 3-door have been spied so far. While the previous test mules were spied with a grille that resembles that of Mahindra Thar Roxx, the recently spied prototype was spied with a 5-slot grille with an extended horizontal piece on the left side, which might be used as a badge. This suggest that the upcoming Thar 3-door will be offered in two different editions. The recently spied test mule was also running on a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design.

Also Read: Renault Triber Turbo CNG Spied Testing: Expected To Get 1-Litre Turbo Engine From Kiger Mahindra Thar 3-Door 2026: Expected Features The 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to receive major changes in terms of features and Interior, too. The brand recently equipped the 3-door Thar with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, speakers on the roof, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad, and a Type-C charging port in September 2025. The upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift 2026 is expected to retain most of these, while adding some new features, including a new theme for interiors, a larger touchscreen for the infotainment system, a Level-2 ADAS suite, and more.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch On September 4: Check Expected Engine And Features Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026: Expected Engine While the 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift is set to receive major changes in terms of design and features, it will likely continue with the same engine options offered with the current model on sale. The current model of the Mahindra Thar 3-door comes equipped with multiple powertrain options, including a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The Thar 3-Door is also available with a 4x4 as well as a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) configuration.