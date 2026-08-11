Ethanol Diesel Blending Flash Point Test: The Indian government has recently ruled out blending ethanol with diesel due to safety concerns. India’s Ethanol-Blended Petrol (EBP) program has remained a point of discussion since the government mandated the sale of E20 petrol across the country from April 2026. Let’s take a look at why the government has ruled out Ethanol-Diesel blending.

Govt Rules Out Ethanol-Diesel Blending The government has been seeking to blend ethanol with other fuel types beyond petrol, and the tests were ongoing by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to blend it with diesel. However, blending ethanol with diesel reduces the flash point of the fuel. Blending ethanol with diesel also fails to meet the required safety standards.

Also Read: BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter Launched: Prices Start From Rs 1.22 Lakh, Gets 145 Km Range Ethanol-Diesel Blend: Flash Point & The Issue As mentioned above, the government has ruled out blending ethanol with diesel as it reduces the flash point of the fuel. A flash point is the lowest temperature at which a liquid turns into enough vapours that can ignite in air. Additionally, ethanol and diesel can separate if stored together without the use of chemical binders. The chemical binders come at a premium price. These issues, along with the blended alternative’s failure to meet required safety standards, have made the government rule out ethanol-diesel blending.

Also Read: 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Launch Likely On August 15: Here’s What To Expect Isobutanol-Diesel Blending To Begin Soon As per several reports, the government might be beginning trials of isobutanol-diesel blending from the second quarter of FY27 onwards. The move is in line with the country’s efforts to reduce crude oil imports. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry event recently, V Umashankar, secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India, mentioned that the government is discussing this proposal very seriously and a draft might be rolled out later this year.

Why Is Isobutanol More Suitable? Isobutanol is a biofuel made from ethanol, and it has various factors that make it more suitable for blending with diesel. To begin with, Isobutanol has a higher energy density, which is closer to petroleum diesel itself. Additionally, isobutanol mixes well with diesel and doesn’t undergo ‘phase separation’. Lastly, it has less hygroscopicity, which means that it absorbs less water than ethanol, and solves the issue of potential corrosion.