Safest BNCAP Cars In India: The government launched Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) in 2023 to assess the safety of the cars sold in the Indian market. Earlier, luxurious or more expensive cars used to offer better safety. But that’s not the case anymore. Are you also looking for the safest cars in India with a budget of Rs 10 lakh? Don’t worry, we have got you covered and compiled a list of the top 5 most affordable cars in India with a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP.

Tata Altroz The Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a 5-star BNCAP rating in India currently. The Altroz is priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it has secured a 5-star rating in terms of Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). While the Altroz has secured a total of 29.65 points out of a maximum of 32 points in AOP, it has secured 44.90 out of a maximum of 49 points in terms of COP.

2026 Tata Punch EV The 2026 Tata Punch EV was recently launched in India, and it is the second most affordable car with a 5-star BNCAP rating. It is worth noting that the Punch EV 2026 is the second most affordable car with a 5-star rating, with its BaaS (Battery as a Service) version, which is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Punch EV also comes with a 5-star AOP and a 5-star COP rating. While the Punch EV has secured a total of 31.46 points out of a maximum of 32 points in AOP, it has secured 45 points out of a maximum of 49 points in COP. The battery-fitted version of the Punch EV starts from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read: Govt Rules Out Ethanol-Blended Diesel Over Low Flash Point: Here’s What It Means Maruti Suzuki Dzire The 4th generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in the country in November 2024, and it is the third most affordable car with a 5-star BNCAP rating. The price for the Dzire starts from Rs 7.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Dzire also secured the position of the best-selling car in India in 2025, and it comes with a 5-star rating in AOP and COP. The Dzire has secured a total of 29.46 points out of a maximum of 32 points in AOP, and it has a total of 41.57 points out of a maximum of 49 points in COP.

Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling cars in the country, and it is also the fourth most affordable car with a 5-star BNCAP rating. The price for the Nexon starts from Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country, and it also has a 5-star rating in AOP, along with COP. The Nexon has secured a total of 29.41 points out of a maximum of 32 points in AOP, whereas it has secured a total of 43.83 points out of a maximum of 49 points in terms of COP.

Also Read: BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter Launched: Prices Start From Rs 1.22 Lakh, Gets 145 Km Range Skoda Kylaq The Skoda Kylaq is the last car on the list, and it is the fifth most affordable car with a 5-star BNCAP rating. The Kylaq is the brand’s entry-level model in the country, and its price starts from Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Kylaq also has a 5-star rating AOP and COP. While it secured a total of 30.88 points out of a maximum of 32 points in AOP, it has secured a total of 45 points out of a total of 49 points in COP.