Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4 Door Coupe: Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled the all-electric Mercedes GT 53 4 Door Coupe internationally. The GT 53 is positioned below the GT 55 and GT 63, and it will act as the entry point for the brand’s flagship all-electric performance range. Let’s take a look at the range, features, and specs of the newly unveiled Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4 Door Coupe EV.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Exterior The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 gets the same silhouette and design as its bigger siblings, the GT 55 and GT 63. However, there are several design bits that set the GT 53 apart. To begin with, it misses out on a connected LED light bar, which is offered with the GT 63. Additionally, it also gets star-shaped LED DRLs, and it also gets a concave AMG Grille with vertical slats. The GT 53 also gets a sculpted hood scoop, and it gets three-pod LED taillights with incorporated three-pointed stars. It also gets a deployable rear spoiler, which automatically gets engaged at speeds above 150 km/h.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased Ahead Of August 14 Unveil: 4x4 And 2.2-Litre Diesel Expected Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Interior The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4 Door Coupe comes equipped with a triple-screen setup comprising a 10.2-inch driver’s digital display, a 14-inch infotainment screen, and a similarly sized passenger display. It also gets an AMG-style steering wheel with paddle shifters, and offers drive modes including Comfort, Sport, Slippery, Eco, Individual, and AMGFORCE Sport+. Additional features include a panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency, 62 litres of frunk storage, ambient lighting, adaptive air suspension, and more.

Also Read: 5 Most Affordable Cars With 5-Star BNCAP Rating In India: Tata Punch To Skoda Kylaq Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Range & Specs The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 draws its power from a 106 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. The battery pack is paired with a dual-motor setup with an all-wheel drive configuration. The electric motors on the GT 53 are capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 544 hp and 800 Nm, respectively. The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe has a WLTP-claimed range of 793 Km, and it supports up to 600 kW of DC fast charging that enables it to restore worth 534 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes.