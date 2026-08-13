Mahindra Vision S Launch: The Mahindra Vision S was recently spied testing in Bengaluru. A Vision S prototype was spied testing for the first time in 2025, and its launch has remained much-awaited ever since. The Vision S is expected to be launched on August 15, 2026, in India, at the brand’s annual event. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S.

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Design The upcoming Mahindra Baby Scorpio SUV gets a boxy silhouette, an upright front fascia, and a flat bonnet. The prototype also has round LED headlights at the front, and we expect it to have a circular LED DRL, similar to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. It also gets a vertically placed slat-style grille and rectangular fog lamp housings. A radar module is also visible on the lower grille, which essentially means that the SUV might get ADAS functionality. On the side, the polygonal wheel flares are visible, along with the flush door handles and a large set of alloy wheels. It also gets a flat roof, rectangular rear quarter glass, vertically placed rectangular taillamps, a flat rear windshield, and a spare wheel.

Also Read: Toyota Hyryder Aero Black Edition Launched At Rs 15.19 Lakh: Check What’s Special Mahindra Vision S: Interior As mentioned earlier, the interior of the Mahindra Vision S was spied for the first time on a test mule. The Interior features many similarities with the brand’s popular car models, such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. One of the major highlights spotted in the recent Mahindra Vision S interior spy shots is that the test mule was using a BE 6 steering wheel. This could mean that the spotted prototype was the EV version of the Vision S.

The dashboard in the test mule was high-set, and it features a squared touchscreen for the infotainment system. The screen size appears likely to be 12.3 inches, and the dashboard also houses vertical AC vents. From a high-set dashboard to the climate control panel, the Vision S features several similarities to the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.

The upcoming Vision S from Mahindra is expected to get a large panoramic sunroof, a three-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone interiors, seat ventilation and heating, hill descent control, a dual-zone climate control system, a drive mode selector, and traction control. Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Launched At Rs 8.13 Lakh: Check What’s New? Mahindra Vision S: Expected Engine The powertrain details of the upcoming Mahindra Baby Scorpio SUV are not clear yet, and more details will be made available as the launch nears. The upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV, also known as the ‘Baby Scorpio’, is expected to come equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or an AMT transmission.