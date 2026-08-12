Toyota Hyryder Aero Black Price: The Toyota Hyryder Aero Black Edition has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 15.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the brand had introduced a special Aero Black Styling Package last year. The Hyryder Aero Black is based on G(O) and V strong hybrid and petrol trims. Let’s take a look at what’s special about the Toyota Hyryder Aero Black Edition.

Toyota Hyryder Aero Black: What’s Special? The Aero Black Edition of the Toyota Hyryder blacks out chrome elements on the exterior. The standard trims feature chrome trims around the headlights, front grille, tailgate, and the lower section of the front bumper, which also gets a silver accent. The Aero Black Edition of the Toyota Hyryder replaced all of the chrome and silver elements with blacked-out trims. The special edition also features an Aero Black Limited Edition badge.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Launched At Rs 8.13 Lakh: Check What’s New? Toyota Hyryder Aero Black: Engine The Toyota Hyryder Aero Black is available with the options of petrol, strong hybrid, and CNG. The 1.5-litre petrol engine can be paired with the choice of either a 5-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or a 6-speed Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, and it can generate a peak power and torque output of 103 hp and 137 Nm, respectively. The petrol engine is also available with the option of either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The CNG trims of the Hyryder can be paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission, and it can generate peak power and torque output of 88 hp and 121.5 Nm.