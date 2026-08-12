2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: The 2026 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition has been launched with prices starting from Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition will be offered with all petrol and CNG HX6 variants, and petrol AMT HX10 trims. Notably, the Knight Edition of the Exter was launched in May 2024, but the new one is based on the facelift model of the SUV. The Exter Knight Edition costs Rs 15,000 more than the standard variants. Let’s check what all is new with the newly launched Hyundai Exter Knight Edition.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Variants & Prices The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition will be offered in a total of 4 trims, depending on the engine and transmission option. While the base trim of the Exter Knight Edition is priced at Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-spec trim is priced at Rs 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check the variant-wise prices in the table below:

Also Read: Mahindra Discount August 2026: Save Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh On Scorpio N, Mahindra Thar Roxx, And More Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Exterior The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition comes equipped with several enhancements on the exterior and inside the cabin when compared to the standard trim. The Exter Knight gets blacked-out treatment, and even the brand logos are finished in the same. Additionally, it also gets blacked-out EXTER lettering on the front and the rear, along with dark grey garnish on the front and rear bumpers. Lastly, the Exter Knight Edition also uses the same 15-inch alloy wheels, which are finished in a black or dark grey shade. The brake callipers are finished in red, and all of these bits add sporty appeal to the SUV. The Knight Edition will be offered in a total of five colour options: Titanium Black, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Golden Bronze.

Also Read: MG Electric SUV Based On ADAPT Platform Teased: Is It The Hector Hawk EV? Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Interior The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition features an all-black theme inside the cabin. The accents on the Knight Edition are finished in a brass shade, while the standard trims feature a dual-tone theme with navy and grey colours. In terms of features, the HX6 trims come packed with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a single-pane sunroof, electrically powered ORVMs, rear parking camera with sensors, an automatic climate control system, and rear AC vents. The HX10 trim comes packed with all features offered with the HX6 trim, and it further adds a wireless phone charger, connected car tech, rear wiper and washer, along with a cooled glovebox compartment.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Engine The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition remains completely unchanged in terms of its powertrain. The micro-SUV from Hyundai continues to draw its power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, which can be paired with a choice of Manual or Automatic transmission. The SUV also comes with the option of a CNG powertrain. While the petrol engine generates 83 hp and 114 Nm, respectively, the CNG trims can generate a peak power and torque output of 69 hp and 95 Nm, respectively.