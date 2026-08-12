Mahindra Discounts August 2026: Mahindra and Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh across its popular SUVs in India in August 2026. The brand currently offers popular SUVs such as the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Mahindra Bolero Neo, and more in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the benefits available on each of these cars for the month of August 2026.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Discount The Mahindra XUV 3XO is also available with lucrative offers in August 2026. The brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on its popular compact SUV. The Mahindra XUV 3XO rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more such compact SUVs in the country. The offer on the XUV 3XO includes a cash discount worth Rs 40,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo & Bolero Neo+ Discount The Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus are eligible for maximum benefits of up to Rs 45,000 in August 2026. The new generation of the Mahindra Bolero Neo was launched in India in October 2025, and its price starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The prices for the Bolero Neo Plus start from Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read: MG Electric SUV Based On ADAPT Platform Teased: Is It The Hector Hawk EV? Mahindra Scorpio Classic The Scorpio Classic range is available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 in August 2026. The Scorpio Classic is priced between Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is sold alongside the Scorpio N range in the Indian market.

Mahindra Scorpio N The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift was recently launched in the Indian market, and the brand is offering benefits exclusively on pre-facelift trims of the Mahindra Scorpio N. The Scorpio N is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, and it is available with the highest benefits in the brand’s lineup for the month. The Scorpio N is priced between Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe Unveiled: Gets 793 Km Range, Goes 0 To 100 In 3.5 Seconds Mahindra Thar Roxx The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most popular off-road cars in the country, and it is also one of the most popular nameplates for the brand. The brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh on the Thar Roxx in August 2026. The Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 22.82 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

Mahindra Thar 3-Door The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to receive some major updates on August 15, 2026. The brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on its popular lifestyle SUV in the country in August 2026. The Thar 3-Door is priced between Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.