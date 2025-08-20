Ather EL Platform Reveal Date: Over a month ago, Ather Energy announced the unveiling of its next-generation electric scooter platform, dubbed EL, on August 30 at its annual Community Day 2025. Cut to the present day, the brand has now teased the platform, offering key details.

Ather EL Platform: Teaser Details According to the teaser, the new-generation platform is designed to be 'extremely versatile, lower cost and highly scalable', thereby catering to a broader spectrum of customers. Although it will make its debut in a concept form, the EL platform is expected to spawn off production-spec electric scooters either in late 2026 or early 2027. Besides, it is expected that Ather will introduce some concept two-wheelers at its event, some of which are likely to be based on the new EL platform.

Super excited to unveil our next generation scooter platform ‘EL’ in the upcoming Ather Community Day on 30th August.



Building up on the decade long learnings from the 450 and Rizta platform, this one is extremely versatile, lower cost and highly scalable.



And this time, we… pic.twitter.com/qTtaiF0alW — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) August 19, 2025 Ather India Lineup When materialised, Ather will join the bandwagon with its sub-Rs 1 lakh electric scooter, aiming squarely at Bajaj, TVS, and Ola Electric. Currently, Ather retails its sporty and premium electric two-wheelers: Rizta (Rs 1.05 lakh without BaaS) and 450 Series (Rs 1.20 lakh without BaaS). The latter gets a rival in the form of the Ola S1 Pro Sport, launched at the Sankalp event at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).