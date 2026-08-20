Axor MX Carbon Helmet Price: The new and upgraded Axor MX Carbon helmet has been launched in India at Rs 20,000. The new MX Carbon helmet is built on improved shell technology. The brand has also commenced pre-orders for the helmet, and it has also become the most expensive helmet offered by the brand in the country.
Axor MX Carbon: Weight & Safety
The Axor MX Carbon helmet gets triple safety certifications: ECE 22.06, ISI, and DOT Certificate. The new MX Carbon helmet is made up of a tri-composite material including 3K Carbon Fibre, aerospace-grade fibreglass, and 3K Carbon Fibre. The brand claims that the Axor MX Carbon helmet is the world’s lightest off-road helmet.
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Axor MX Carbon: Size
The Axor MX Carbon Helmet has a weight of 1,040g (±50 grams depending on the size). The MX Carbon helmet will be offered in a total of four sizes: Medium (M), Large(L), Extra Large(XL), and Double Extra Large(2XL).