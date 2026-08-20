Kia Sorento Unveiled India: The Kia Sorento has been officially unveiled in India ahead of its official launch on September 4, 2026. The Sorento is already sold in several international markets, including the US, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and South Korea. Several prototypes of the SUV have been spied during the testing phase in the country, and the brand has already been heavily teasing its upcoming SUV.

Kia Sorento Price Launch Date India The brand has also announced the commencement of bookings of the Kia Sorento SUV in the country. The Kia Sorento will be launched in the country on September 4, 2026, and the prices will officially be announced on the same day. We expect it to be priced between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 38 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, in the country.

Kia Sorento SUV: Design The 2026 Kia Sorento features a tall and boxy stance, and it gets horizontally placed Y-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The DRLs also work as turn signals, and the Sorento also gets a quad LED projector-based headlamp setup, which is placed vertically. The front fascia of the 7-seater SUV also comprises a blacked-out tiger nose grille with horizontal and vertical slats, functional air dams, and blacked-out radiator grilles. On the side, it gets a thin blacked-out body cladding running across the length of the SUV, along with wheel arches and large 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV features C-shaped taillights that extend to the side portion of the SUV, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, Kia badging on the tailgate, and a shark fin antenna on the roof.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater Launched At Rs 25.25 Lakh: Gets Captain Seats, Up To 679 Km Range, And More Kia Sorento 2026: Interior Recently, the interior of the Kia Sorento 2026 was spied for the first time on a prototype. The cabin of the Sorento hybrid features a dual-tone theme with black and brown leatherette shades. It gets a curved panoramic display, and it integrates the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The SUV features a centre console with a rotary dial for driving mode selection, and another dial was seen placed behind the first one, which seems like it will act as the drive mode selector. Additional features include ventilated front and second-row seats, a Bose sound system, second-row captain seats (6-seater variant), wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more. The brand has also shared that the SUV will pack Kia AI assistant powered by Live Generative AI.

In terms of safety, the SUV features a Level 2 ADAS Suite, a 360-degree camera, Hill Descent Control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, auto start/stop, Hill Hold Assist, and more. Also Read: Looking For Fuel-Efficient SUVs? 5 Options With Highest ARAI-Claimed Mileage Of Up To 28.51 km/kg Kia Sorento Strong Hybrid AWD Feature The global trims of the Sorento are available with options of either a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is also available with a hybrid powertrain internationally, which uses a 1.6-litre turbo engine. The brand has also confirmed that the SUV will be offered with a hybrid as well as a diesel powertrain, and it will also come packed with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup. Given the details shared by the brand, we expect the Sorento to come equipped with options of either a 1.6-litre Strong Hybrid engine or a 2-litre diesel engine.

Kia Sorento 7-Seater SUV Competitors The Kia Sorento will be offered in a 7-seater configuration in the country. The Sorento is a premium SUV offering that will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and more in the Indian market.