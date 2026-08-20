High Mileage Cars: The SUV segment has witnessed significant growth in the past years. Are you looking for an SUV that also delivers great fuel economy as well? Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Tata Punch are some of the best SUV cars in India. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is an organisation that works under the Ministry of Heavy Industries for testing and certifying vehicles on different aspects, including mileage.

SUVs With Highest ARAI-Claimed Mileage In India SUVs With Highest ARAI-Claimed Mileage In India Model Ex-Showroom Price Delhi ARAI-Claimed Mileage Tata Punch CNG Rs 6.75 lakh 26.99 km/kg Hyundai Exter CNG Rs 7 lakh 27.1 km/kg Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Rs 7.89 lakh 28.51 km/kg Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Rs 9.30 lakh 26.90 km/kg Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 16.68 lakh 27.97 km/kg Disclaimer: Mentioned prices are ex-showroom Delhi and sourced from the car manufacturer’s official website; prices are subject to change depending on the location Best Mileage SUV India SUVs often have higher ownership costs and lower fuel economy due to their large size, more powerful engine, and poor aerodynamics. But here are 5 SUVs with the highest ARAI-claimed mileage offered in India.

AI-Created Infographic Image Tata Punch The Tata Punch CNG is also the most affordable SUV in the country, and its CNG trim also happens to be one of the high-mileage cars in the country. It is priced between Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Punch CNG are as follows:

The Punch gets iCNG technology with two tanks and a total 60-litre capacity

The Punch has a boot space of 210 litres

The Punch CNG has 74 hp and 103 Nm of torque

It has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.99 km/kg

5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating with features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill-hold assist, and more

The SUV has a ground clearance of 193mm Hyundai Exter The Hyundai Exter’s CNG trim is also a part of the top mileage cars in India. The CNG variants of the SUV are priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The Exter has the following specs:

The Exter also gets two underbody CNG tanks with a total capacity of 60 litres

The SUV has a boot space of 225 litres

The Exter CNG has 69 hp and 95.2 Nm of torque

The SUV has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg

The SUV is packed with a slew of safety features, including 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, a TPMS, and more

The Exter has a ground clearance of 185mm Also Read: Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Metallic Body Teased: 200 Km Range To BaaS; Here’s What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s CNG trim is the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. The CNG trims of the CNG are priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Fronx are as follows:

The Fronx has a single CNG tank with a total capacity of 55 litres

The Fronx has very little room for small bags in the boot as the CNG tank is placed there

The Fronx has 76 hp and 96.5 Nm of torque

The SUV by Maruti Suzuki has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 28.51 km per kilogram

The SUV is packed with safety features such as 6 airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and more

The Fronx has a ground clearance of 190mm Maruti Suzuki Brezza The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is also one of the highest mileage SUVs in the country. The Brezza CNG is priced between Rs 9.30 lakh and Rs 11.65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Specifications for the Brezza are as follows:

The Brezza has twin underbody CNG tanks with a total capacity of 55 litres

The Brezza has 328 litres of boot space

The SUV has 87.88 hp and 121.5 Nm of torque

The SUV has a claimed ARAI mileage of 26.9 km/kg

The new Brezza has a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, and it offers features such as ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, Hill-hold assist, and more

The SUV by Maruti has a ground clearance of 198mm Also Read: Skoda Superb Diesel Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: Gets Matrix LED Headlights And More

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also considered one of the best SUVs in India. Its strong hybrid trims offer the highest mileage. The strong hybrid trims of the Grand Vitara are priced between Rs 16.68 lakh and Rs 19.72 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara specifications are as follows:

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a boot space of 265 litres

The SUV has 114 hp and 141 Nm of torque

The SUV has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/litre

The Grand Vitara is packed with a slew of advanced features such as ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, and more

The Grand Vitara has a ground clearance of 210mm Conclusion There’s a lot of ongoing tussle around fuel in the world. In India, fuel prices were hiked due to the recent US-Iran conflict, and the costs have remained intact since then. Thus, if you’re planning to buy an SUV that doesn’t leave a hole in your pocket, you can consider the above-mentioned options. In my own opinion, considering factors such as running cost, brand value, after-sales services, features, and safety, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG emerges as a great deal. AI-Generated Infographic Image

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