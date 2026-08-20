Mahindra XEV 9S 6 Seater Price: The Mahindra XEV 9S 6 Seater option has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The 6-seater is available in Pack Two Above, Pack Three, and Pack Three Above trims. The only difference comes in the form of the addition of new captain seats inside the cabin. Let’s take a look at the variant-wise prices and range of the newly launched Mahindra XEV 9S 6-seater option.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variants & Prices The Mahindra XEV 9S will be offered in a total of 4 variants. The entry-level trim is priced at Rs 25.25 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the top-spec trim is priced at Rs 30.15 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra XEV 9S 6 Seater in the table below:

Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater Variants & Prices Variant Battery Pack Ex-Showroom Price Pack Two Above 70 kWh Rs 25.25 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh Rs 26.15 lakh Pack Three 70 kWh Rs 28.05 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh Rs 30.15 lakh Also Read: Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Metallic Body Teased: 200 Km Range To BaaS; Here’s What To Expect Mahindra XEV 9S: Range & Specs As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XEV 9S is available in a total of 4 trims, and the battery pack options are: 70 kWh and 79 kWh. The XEV 9S has a rear-wheel drive setup, and the electric motor can generate peak power and torque outputs of 245 hp and 310 Nm, respectively. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of up to 600 km, whereas the larger battery pack has a claimed range of up to 679 km on a single charge.