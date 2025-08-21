Nitin Gadkari on Hydrogen: Hydrogen is the future of mobility. This was recently reiterated by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who also said, 'India can transform from being an energy importer to a global exporter if it can cut the cost of hydrogen production to one dollar per kilogram.'

According to Gadkari, Hydrogen currently costs about USD 5-6 per kilogram, making it more expensive when compared to conventional fuels. 'If we succeed in bringing it down to USD 1 per kilogram, India will be in a position similar to today’s oil-producing countries, Gadkari said while delivering the 24th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

Nitin Gadkari: Hydrogen has a Critical Role to Play Emphasising the 'critical' role played by Hydrogen, Gadkari asserted, 'Trains will run on it, airplanes will fly on it, and dependence on fossil fuels will end.' 'Hydrogen finds applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and steel,' observed Gadkari while also highlighting that the lack of infrastructure and shortage of hydrogen filling stations are the biggest hurdles in expanding the green transportation network. 'These areas need urgent and extensive work. '

Also Read: GST Rate Cut: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago And Other Small Cars To Get Cheaper This Diwali? Nitin Gadkari: Potential Benefits of Hydrogen Adoption Bringing to public attention India's position in the global automobile market, Gadkari said that India's automobile industry (Rs 22 lakh crore) moved up from the seventh to the third position, overtaking Japan's. 'The future of transport and industry would be built on electric vehicles, biofuels and hydrogen. If these are adopted on a wide scale, we will steadily move toward carbon neutrality. This will create jobs, protect the environment and accelerate development.'