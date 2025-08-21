Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all set to launch a new car on September 3, 2025. As per reports, the car has been given a code name ‘Y17’ internally, and we anticipate it to be the all-new Maruti Suzuki Escudo. The upcoming Escudo will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the brand’s lineup, and it is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq post launch in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected Design While the SUV is expected to be placed above the Brezza in the brand’s lineup, it will be positioned beneath the Grand Vitara. The brand is expected to retail the Escudo using its Arena franchise of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is anticipated to feature a contour similar to the Grand Vitara, whereas the design elements are expected to be carried over from the upcoming e-Vitara all-electric SUV. We expect the Escudo to feature a grille similar to the Grand Vitara with sleek LED headlights and integrated turn signals, Fog lamps on the bumper garnish, a connected LED taillight setup at the rear, along with skid plates at the front and rear.

Also Read: GST Rate Cut: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago And Other Small Cars To Get Cheaper This Diwali? Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected Features The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to come equipped with a long list of features. As informed earlier, the Escudo will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, XUV700, and Kia Seltos, and most of these SUVs are heavily armed in terms of technological features. We expect the Maruti Suzuki Escudo to feature a 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, a Heads-up display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting. It is also anticipated to feature a panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags as standard, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).