- By Pawan Mishra
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all set to launch a new car on September 3, 2025. As per reports, the car has been given a code name ‘Y17’ internally, and we anticipate it to be the all-new Maruti Suzuki Escudo. The upcoming Escudo will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the brand’s lineup, and it is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq post launch in the country.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected Design
While the SUV is expected to be placed above the Brezza in the brand’s lineup, it will be positioned beneath the Grand Vitara. The brand is expected to retail the Escudo using its Arena franchise of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is anticipated to feature a contour similar to the Grand Vitara, whereas the design elements are expected to be carried over from the upcoming e-Vitara all-electric SUV. We expect the Escudo to feature a grille similar to the Grand Vitara with sleek LED headlights and integrated turn signals, Fog lamps on the bumper garnish, a connected LED taillight setup at the rear, along with skid plates at the front and rear.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected Features
The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to come equipped with a long list of features. As informed earlier, the Escudo will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, XUV700, and Kia Seltos, and most of these SUVs are heavily armed in terms of technological features. We expect the Maruti Suzuki Escudo to feature a 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, a Heads-up display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting. It is also anticipated to feature a panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags as standard, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected Engine & Price
The brand has not yet revealed specifications of the Escudo SUV. However, it is expected to feature a 1.5-litre K15 series engine with an option for adding CNG. The brand is anticipated to tweak the engine to make it a little more punchy, and it is expected to churn out a peak power and torque output of 100 hp and 138 Nm, respectively. It is worth noting that the same engine generates 88 hp when used with CNG. The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and Rs 20.68 lakh in the country. The Brezza, on the other hand, is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom. We anticipate the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Escudo to be priced between Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh in the country.