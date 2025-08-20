Lexus NX 350h Price: Lexus has introduced several updates to its NX 350h luxury SUV. At the same price range – Rs 68.02 lakh to Rs 74.98 lakh (ex-showroom) – the Lexus NX 350h now offers E20 compliance, improved fuel efficiency, interior and safety upgrades, as well as two fresh colour options.

The hybrid powertrain setup, consisting of a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, electric motors, and a lithium-ion battery pack, remains as is. Mated to a CVT, the petrol-hybrid setup pumps out 240bhp and 239Nm. However, the powertrain setup, which is now E20-ready, offers a claimed 20.26km/l fuel efficiency, up by 3-4km/l.

The noise insulation in the cabin has also been improved by adding 'felt materials' at the rear. There is also an updated AC air filter with 'thicker fabric' and 'special materials' for cleaner in-cabin air quality, in addition to the revised air control system for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Lexus NX 350h: Safety Upgrades, New Colour Options

Safety-wise, the car gets uphill assist control, a modern safety system that helps regulate the car's speed based on the surface inclinations when climbing uphill. Two new exterior paint schemes are also offered: Radiant Red (Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport) and White Nova (Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail).