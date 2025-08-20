- By Pawan Mishra
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ethanol Free Petrol: Most of the fuel stations in India are currently selling Ethanol Blend Petrol for vehicles. The government faced severe backlash from the public, as people were concerned about the decreasing fuel economy, reduced performance of the vehicle, and potential damage to the engine. Many people are currently searching for Ethanol-free petrol. It seems like the Indian Oil Corporation came up with a solution for such persons.
Ethanol Free Petrol?
An X user recently shared an advertorial from a fuel station operated by Indian Oil Corporation. The advertorial was for the XP100 fuel, and it read ‘XP100 is an Ethanol-free fuel that enhances vehicle performance, providing faster acceleration, smoother drive, and superior performance. An Indian Oil Best-in-Class Premium Fuel.’ So, if you are looking for Ethanol-free petrol for your vehicle, you can consider the XP100.
Also Read: Hero Glamour X 125 To Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Top 5 125cc Bikes Under Rs 1 Lakh In India
Different Types Of Petrol
Most people are not aware of the different types of petrol sold at the fuel stations in India. The petrol is distinguished based on the level of octane it contains. The normal petrol has an octane rating of around 87. Then comes the premium petrol, which has an octane rating of 91 and Higher. Similarly, some fuel stations offer highly premium petrol, which has an octane rating of 95 or more. Indian Oil Corporation offers petrol with 95 as well as a 97 octane rating, and the products are known by the names of Xp95 and Xp100.