Top 5 Affordable 125cc Bikes in India: India's competitive 125cc segment just welcomed the newest entrant in the form of the Hero Glamour X 125, which the brand launched as the country's first commuter bike with cruise control. This functionality, together with a 170mm ground clearance for ease of handling as well as a starting price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom), makes the bike not just the hot property at the moment, but also offers features that the other 125cc bikes, including the TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP 125, and the Hero Xtreme 125R, miss out on. Having said that, these four bikes, along with the Glamour X 125, make up our list of the 5 most affordable bikes in India:

Hero Glamour X 125 First up is the Glamour X 125, Hero's first commuter motorcycle to feature a cruise control system, courtesy of ride-by-wire. The bike also comes with 3 ride modes (Eco, Road, Power). The list does not end there; it also gets a new colour LCD dash (with Bluetooth), panic brake alert, a kick-start option, LED lighting, an ambient light sensor, a 790mm seat height, and a 170mm ground clearance. The updated 125cc single-cylinder engine, dubbed Sprint-EBT, powers the bike, producing 11.4bhp at 8,250rpm and 10.5Nm at 6,500rpm. Instead of ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), the Glamour X 125 offers CBS (Combined Braking System). Prices range from Rs 89,999 to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Prices, Features, And Mileage Compared Hero Xtreme 125R The bike from Hero's stable also gets the same Sprint-EBT engine with the same output; however, the Xtreme 125R lacks ride modes, and rolls on smaller 17-inch wheels (the Glamour bike gets 18-inch units). Unlike the Glamour X 125, the Xtreme 125R makes do with a reverse LCD dash without Bluetooth connectivity. That being said, it offers LED lighting for the headlamp and taillamp, in addition to more ground clearance (180mm) and single-channel ABS. The Xtreme 125 R is priced from Rs 98,425 to Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Raider 125 The Raider 125 is considered TVS's 125cc sporty-looking commuter bike, available in 6 variants: Drum, Single Seat, Split Seat, iGO, SSE, and SX. Hero's rival offers two ride modes for the Raider 125 – Power and Eco. The bike also features an integrated starter-generator for a silent start and increased mileage. Also on offer is a boost function, albeit only with the iGo variant. The top-end SX comes with a TFT display with Bluetooth compatibility, while the rest of the lineup has an LCD instrument cluster. A 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is tuned to develop 11.2bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.75Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The price of the bike starts at Rs 87,375 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda SP125 Honda's 123.94cc air-cooled engine makes 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.9Nm at 6,000rpm for the SP125. The bike has an LED DC headlamp, a chrome muffler cover, a sporty-looking tank, and split alloy wheels. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off, adjustable rear suspension, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT dash, Honda RoadSync app, silent starter, and idle stop-start tech. Ground clearance is pegged at 160mm. The bike is available at a starting price of Rs 93,247 (ex-showroom, Delhi).