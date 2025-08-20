- By Pawan Mishra
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hero Glamour X 125 Vs TVS Raider 125: Hero Motocorp launched Glamour X 125 in India for Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). The brand has upgraded its popular nameplate in the 125cc segment with major design and feature changes. The Hero Glamour X 125 will compete against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and TVS Raider 125. Let’s take a look at the comparison of Hero Glamour X 125 with the TVS Raider 125, in terms of prices, features, and mileage.
Hero Glamour X 125 Vs TVS Raider 125: Prices
Hero Glamour X 125 is available in a total of two variants: a drum brake variant priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) and a disc brake variant priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The TVS Raider, on the other hand, is available in a total of five variants: the drum brake variant, the single-seat disc brake variant, the split-seat disc brake variant, iGO Boost Mode variant, the Supersquad edition, and the SmartXconnect variant. While the Drum brake variant costs Rs 87,375 (ex-showroom), the single-seat disc brake variant costs Rs 93,865 (ex-showroom), the split-seat disc brake variant costs Rs 98,215 (ex-showroom), the iGO boost mode variant costs Rs 99,221 (ex-showroom), the Supersquad edition costs Rs 99,465 (ex-showroom), and the SmartXconnect variant has a price of Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hero Glamour X 125 Vs TVS Raider 125: Features
The Hero Glamour X 125 comes equipped with two segment-first features: a cruise control and a ride-by-wire. The Raider 125 and the Glamour X 125 have a fully digital, coloured instrument console. Both of these bikes offer features such as sms and call alerts, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more through their instrument consoles. While the Raider comes with underseat storage, the Glamopur X 125 misses out on this. The Glamour X 125 offers an average fuel economy indicator and a distance to empty indicator, whereas the TVS Raider misses out on these features.
Hero Glamour X 125 Vs TVS Raider 125: Engines & Mileage
The Hero Glamour X 125 draws its power from a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 11.3 hp and 10.5 Nm, respectively. The TVS Raider, on the other hand, features a 124.8cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, which generates 11 hp and 11.2 Nm of torque. The ARAI claimed mileage for the TVS Raider is 56.7 km/l, whereas the Hero Glamour X 125 has an ARAI-certified mileage of 65 km/l.