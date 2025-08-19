- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hero Glamour X Price in India: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Glamour X in two variants (Drum and Disc) in India. The Drum variant is priced at Rs 89,999, while the top-spec Disc is available at Rs 99,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). At its price range, the new Hero Glamour X combines muscular styling, relaxed riding ergonomics, and a more powerful engine with over 60 features. Hero offers the bike in five colour options: Matt Magnetic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red. Let's get to what the bike brings to the table in detail:
Hero Glamour X: Engine
Starting off, the engine is the same 125cc air-cooled unit, but has now been updated to produce 11.4bhp at 8,250rpm and 10.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. According to Hero, the updated engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox features a balancer shaft and a silent cam chain for enhanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness). There is also a heavier signature exhaust system.
Hero Glamour X: Rider Aids
Hero has equipped its new Glamour X with segment-first cruise control (positioned on the right-side switchgear), a premium feature found on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, KTM 390 Adventure, and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The cruise control system comes with a speed limiter. Other aids include Hero's Aera tech (ride-by-wire), battery-less kick start, panic brake alert, and three ride modes (Eco, Road, Power).
Hero Glamour X: Features
In terms of features, the bike offers a new TFT display with Bluetooth, brightness adjustment, a gear indicator, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. It also gets all-LED lighting and a USB charging port. The bike sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. A telescopic/preload-adjustable twin shocks take care of suspension duties, while stopping power comes from a front disc and a rear drum brake.
Hero Glamour X: Riding Ergonomics, Design
Hero says the Glamour X offers an upright riding stance with forward-set footpegs, resulting in balanced and relaxed riding ergonomics. Along with a wider grab rail, the increased pillion seat area (by 10 per cent) is said to offer better seating comfort. The design of the bike appears sharp and aggressive, with an H-shaped headlamp and taillamp, as well as a 30mm wider handlebar, a taller visor, a sculpted fuel tank, and an angular tail section.