- By Pawan Mishra
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a more powerful version of its popular Himalayan motorcycle in India. The bike has been spotted more than once, and it was spotted testing once again recently. It is also anticipated that the brand will showcase the Himalayan 750 at the upcoming EICMA 2025. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and powertrain of the forthcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design & Features
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is expected to carry forward the same look as the outgoing model. The spy shots suggest that the bike will feature a round headlight at the front, along with a semi-fairing and a bigger windshield. The bike gets a 19-inch wheel at the front, along with a 17-inch wheel at the rear. The change in the wheel size indicates that the Himalayan 750 will be a more road-oriented motorcycle. The bike is also expected to get a TFT display, dual disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: 2025 Harley Davidson Street Bob Launched For Rs 18.77 Lakh; Check Features, Engine, And Design
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine & Launch
The upcoming Himalayan 750 is expected to draw its power from a 750cc inline-twin engine. The 750cc mill can be a bored-out version of the 649cc parallel-twin engine that powers the brand’s 650cc lineup. While the brand has not yet shared the official specifications of the powertrain, it has shared an official image, which means the bike can be launched soon. The Brand is anticipated to showcase the bike at EICMA 2025 and launch it at Motoverse 2025, later this year.