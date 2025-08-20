Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Hero Motocorp has expanded its 125cc lineup with the addition of Glamour X 125. The brand has reintroduced its popular nameplate, the Glamour, with a host of new features and design upgrades. Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be one of the top contenders against the newly launched Hero Motocorp Glamour X 125. Here we have compared both of these bikes in terms of their prices, engines, features, designs, and fuel efficiency.

Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing The Hero Glamour X 125 will be offered in a total of 2 variants: a drum brake variant and a disc brake variant. While the drum brake variant of the bike is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom), the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar 125, on the other hand, is also available in a total of 3 variants: the Neon single-seat variant, the Carbon fibre single-seat variant, and the Carbon fibre split-seat variant. The Neon single-seat variant is priced at Rs 85,178 (ex-showroom), while the Carbon single-seat and Carbon split-seat variants cost Rs 92,320 (ex-showroom) and Rs 94,451 (ex-showroom).

Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Features The Hero Glamour X 125 comes equipped with a ride-by-wire, as well as a cruise control feature, and both of these are segment-first features. Both of these bikes come equipped with an LCD for a fully digital instrument cluster. However, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 has a regular unit, whereas the display unit on Glamour X is a coloured one. The instrument cluster on the Pulsar 125 offers calls and sms alerts through mobile connectivity, along with information like gear indicator, real-time mileage indicator, and distance to empty. The Glamour X 125, on the other hand, offers more than 60 features like navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more through its instrument cluster. The Hero Glamour X 125 also offers three riding modes: eco, road and power, which the Bajaj Pulsar 125 misses out on.

Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Engines & Mileage The Hero Glamour X 125 is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which generates 11.3 hp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The same engine powers the Hero Xtreme 125. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 uses a 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that generates 11.6 hp and 10.8 Nm of torque. While the Bajaj Pulsar 125 has an ARAI claimed mileage of 51.46 km/l, the Glamour X 125 has an ARAI claimed mileage of 65 km/l.