Yamaha Fascino 125 Price: Yamaha recently launched the 2025 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, its updated contender in the 125cc scooter space. The new Fascino 125 packs more power and offers feature upgrades along with fresh colour options. It finds itself in a competitive segment that includes the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. The latter received its last update in May this year. We compare the specifications of the Fascino 125 with Suzuki's popular family scooter to find out how they stack up against each other:

Yamaha Fascino 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Engine Both have the same 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but Yamaha's is a mild-hybrid that makes 8.04bhp and 10.3Nm, and is E20-ready. On the other hand, Suzuki's is OBD-2B compliant and develops slightly more power – 8.3bhp. That said, its torque figure is only marginally lower than the Fascino's, 10.2Nm.

As for the updated Fascino 125, Yamaha claims that the mild-hybrid scooter provides an Enhanced Power Assist (EPA) system and a Smart Motor Generator, offering better acceleration and performance, particularly when taking off from a standstill, carrying loads, or climbing inclines.

Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Access 125: Top Speed Both scooters claim a top speed of 90km/h and ride on alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. However, this speed comes at the expense of mileage for the Access 125 (figure mentioned ahead in the story); that being said, it is practical and reliable at the same time.

Yamaha Fascino 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Mileage Despite being less powerful, the Fascino 125 has an edge over the Access 125, offering a claimed mileage of 68.75km/l, whereas the user-reported mileage is pegged at 48km/l. Meanwhile, the Access 125 delivers 45km/l (claimed). The user-reported mileage for the Access is 42km/l.