Tesla Model Y Six-Seater: Tesla began its official journey in India on July 15, 2025, with the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai. The brand recently opened its second showroom in Delhi, and it is also planning to open a third showroom in Gurugram soon. The brand also launched its Model Y all-electric SUV in the country. Now, the brand has unveiled a six-seater variant of the car in China, and it is called the Model Y L.

Tesla Model Y L: Price & Reason The Tesla Model Y L prices in China start from 3,39,000 Yuan (approximately Rs 41.17 lakh) ex-showroom. The Model Y L is 179mm longer, 44mm taller, and it also gets an additional 150mm of wheelbase when compared to the five-seater variant of the Model Y sold in China. The Model Y L was teased by the brand last month. While the five-seater Model Y is the brand’s best-selling car in China, it has been facing severe competition from domestic car makers. The brand has launched the Model Y L six-seater in anticipation of competing strongly in the Chinese car market. The Model Y L has a claimed range of up to 751 kilometers, once fully charged.

Also Read: Govt To Slash GST Rates; Small Cars, Two Wheelers To Become More Affordable: Report Tesla Model Y L: What’s New? The Model Y L has received major changes in terms of its design, along with the cabin. The Model Y L gets a redesigned roofline, and the rear spoiler gets an enhanced dynamic look. The six-seater variant of the Model Y also gets a bigger 16-inch screen, and the front wireless charging pad has also been upgraded. The Model Y L also gets an upgraded audio system, and it will also boast a touchscreen in the second row. The brand also claims that the Model Y L can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.